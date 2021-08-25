Pontotoc Police report 11 felony arrests in July By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress David Helms Managing Editor Author email Aug 25, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for July 2021 included 11 felony arrests and 1,280 calls for service.Chief Tutor reported the 11 felony arrests included:-Ervie L. Johnson, 39, of North Montgomery Street, Pontotoc; charged with larceny/embezzlement; bond set at $5,000;-Robert M. Pratt, 50, of Mississippi Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;-William Hall, 19, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc; charged with larceny credit card fraud; bond $5,000;-Zachery Merchant, 24, of County Road 127, Nettleton; charged with uttering a forgery; bond $2,500;-Andrea Yates, 31, of Berry Circle, Grenada; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;-James R. Chunn, Jr., 45, of Aycock Lane, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $2,500;-Zachery Campbell, 24, of South Main St., Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set $5,000;-Randy Berry, 54, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond $2,500;-Robert Vaughn, 36, of West Eighth Street, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond $25,000;-George Scott, 64, of West Eighth Street, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $25,000;-Edward Coleman, Sr., 27, of Blue Willow, Memphis, TN; charged with drive by shooting; bond $100,000.In addition to the 1,280 calls for service, police activity included issuing 240 traffic citations; making 66 misdemeanor arrests and working 43 auto accident.A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:-65 for speeding;-36 for driving with suspended/expired license;-49 for no proof of insurance;-19 for misdemeanor drug offense;-9 for DUI;-19 for misdemeanor affidavits;-52 for other traffic violations. david.helms@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pontotoc Police Report 11 Felony Arrests In July David Helms Managing Editor David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow David Helms Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 91° Sunny Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Sunny to partly cloudy. Hot and humid. High 93F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 11:53 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress ICC selects members of 2021-22 All-American Band 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Police report 11 felony arrests in July 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Late obituaries 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc County Sheriff's Dept reports 13 felony arrests in June 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Aldermen approve new section of City Cemetery fence 3 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress donates $4,000 to chamber 3 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress