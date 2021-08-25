Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for July 2021 included 11 felony arrests and 1,280 calls for service.

Chief Tutor reported the 11 felony arrests included:

-Ervie L. Johnson, 39, of North Montgomery Street, Pontotoc; charged with larceny/embezzlement; bond set at $5,000;

-Robert M. Pratt, 50, of Mississippi Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;

-William Hall, 19, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc; charged with larceny credit card fraud; bond $5,000;

-Zachery Merchant, 24, of County Road 127, Nettleton; charged with uttering a forgery; bond $2,500;

-Andrea Yates, 31, of Berry Circle, Grenada; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;

-James R. Chunn, Jr., 45, of Aycock Lane, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $2,500;

-Zachery Campbell, 24, of South Main St., Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set $5,000;

-Randy Berry, 54, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond $2,500;

-Robert Vaughn, 36, of West Eighth Street, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond $25,000;

-George Scott, 64, of West Eighth Street, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $25,000;

-Edward Coleman, Sr., 27, of Blue Willow, Memphis, TN; charged with drive by shooting; bond $100,000.

In addition to the 1,280 calls for service, police activity included issuing 240 traffic citations; making 66 misdemeanor arrests and working 43 auto accident.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-65 for speeding;

-36 for driving with suspended/expired license;

-49 for no proof of insurance;

-19 for misdemeanor drug offense;

-9 for DUI;

-19 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-52 for other traffic violations. 

