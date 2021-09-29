Pontotoc Police report 12 felony arrests in August By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress David Helms Managing Editor Author email Sep 29, 2021 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for August 2021 included 12 felony arrests and 1,104 calls for service.Chief Tutor reported the 12 felony arrests included:-Christopher McGreger, 39, of College Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;-Matthew Smith, 31, of South Bend, Cleveland; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000; -Colt Hooker, 37, of Highway 346, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;-Aaron Pinson, 30, of Cox Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;-Norell Glass, 32, of Coffee Street, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of a dwelling; bond set at $5,000;-Dale Croft, 45, of Thaxton Road, Thaxton; charged with wire fraud; bond set at $5,000;-Arial Mix, 18, of Old Airport Road, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $5,000;-Kevin Walker, 20, of South Street, Water Valley; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $25,000;-Antonio Townsend, 31, of South Martin Luther King Drive, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated domestic; assault on a police officer; bond set at $60,000;-Lois Sanders, 57, of County Road 1113, Tupelo; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $2,500;-Fred Lamb, Jr., 52, of County Road 1113, Tupelo; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $2,500;-Jackie White, Jr., 52, of Fooshee Bend, Randolph; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $2,500. In addition to the 1,104 calls for service, police activity included issuing 108 traffic citations, making 42 misdemeanor arrests and working 50 auto accidents.A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:-16 for speeding;-15 for driving with expired or suspended driver's license;-24 for no proof of insurance;-14 for misdemeanor drug offense;-2 for DUI;-13 for misdemeanor affidavits;-40 for other traffic violations. david.helms@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pontotoc Police Report 12 Felony Arrests In August David Helms Managing Editor David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow David Helms Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 66° Fog Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 5:30 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Be warned of those who warn you of the charters of freedom 15 min ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Police report 12 felony arrests in August 15 min ago Pontotoc Progress Pumpkins, granddaddy and Amish 45 min ago Pontotoc Progress Dear Jon, each day is my treasure 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc’s ‘Best Of’ premiers in magazine format 3 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress How to control fall webworms 12 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists