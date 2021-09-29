Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for August 2021 included 12 felony arrests and 1,104 calls for service.

Chief Tutor reported the 12 felony arrests included:

-Christopher McGreger, 39, of College Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;

-Matthew Smith, 31, of South Bend, Cleveland; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000; 

-Colt Hooker, 37, of Highway 346, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;

-Aaron Pinson, 30, of Cox Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;

-Norell Glass, 32, of Coffee Street, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of a dwelling; bond set at $5,000;

-Dale Croft, 45, of Thaxton Road, Thaxton; charged with wire fraud; bond set at $5,000;

-Arial Mix, 18, of Old Airport Road, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $5,000;

-Kevin Walker, 20, of South Street, Water Valley; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $25,000;

-Antonio Townsend, 31, of South Martin Luther King Drive, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated domestic; assault on a police officer; bond set at $60,000;

-Lois Sanders, 57, of County Road 1113, Tupelo; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $2,500;

-Fred Lamb, Jr., 52, of County Road 1113, Tupelo; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $2,500;

-Jackie White, Jr., 52, of Fooshee Bend, Randolph; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $2,500. 

In addition to the 1,104 calls for service, police activity included issuing 108 traffic citations, making 42 misdemeanor arrests and working 50 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-16 for speeding;

-15 for driving with expired or suspended driver's license;

-24 for no proof of insurance;

-14 for misdemeanor drug offense;

-2 for DUI;

-13 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-40 for other traffic violations.  

david.helms@djournal.com

