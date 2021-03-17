Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for February 2021 included eight felony arrests and 1,072 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the eight felony arrests included:
-Jessica Ruth, 34, of County Road 429, Oxford, charged with possession of methamphetamine; bond set at $5,000;
-Charleston Holley, 46, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of methamphetamine; bond set at $5,000;
-John Carter, 25, of County Road 185, Shannon; charged with possession of methamphetamine; bond set at $5,000;
-Talance Pannell, 30, of Maple Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of marijuana with intent; bond set at $5,000;
-Brandon Williams, 34, of County Road 235, Bruce; charged with possession of methamphetamine; bond set at $5,000;
-Davis Wilson, 26, of Wilson Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of methamphetamine and breaking and entering an occupied dwelling; bond set at $15,000;
-Bobby S. Tackett, 21, of Lakeshore Apartments, Pontotoc; charged with possession of LSD, possession of marijuana; bond set at $12,500;
-Derionte Johnson, 19, of South Thomas Street, Tupelo; charged with armed robbery; bond set at $75,000.
In addition to the 1,072 calls for service, police activity included issuing 123 traffic citations, making 38 misdemeanor arrests and working 39 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-12 for speeding;
- 19 for suspended or expired driver's license;
- 17 for no proof of insurance;
- 11 for misdemeanor drug offenses;
- 3 DUIs;
- 21 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-40 for other traffic violations.