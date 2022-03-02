Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for January 2022 included five felony arrests and 1,045 calls for service.

Chief Tutor reported the five felony arrests included:

-Dan Judd II, 33, County Line Road, Okolona; charged with conspiracy to commit false pretense; bond set at $15,000;

-Angela Renee Lee, 55, South Clay Street, Pontotoc; charged with computer fraud; bond set at $15,000;

-Justin Paul Dillard, 33, of Friendship Road, Ecru; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $10,000;

-Martin K. Keaton, 31, of Fields Drive, Hamilton, MS; charged with false pretense; bond set at $10,000;

-Ronshae D. Beckley, 28, Maple Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth with intent and sale of meth; bond set at $250,000.

In addition to the 1,045 calls for service, police activity in January included issuing 144 traffic citations, making 15 misdemeanor arrests and working 36 traffic accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included: 

-41 for speeding;

-22 for driving with suspended or expired driver's license;

-18 for no proof of insurance;

-12 for misdemeanor drug offenses;;

-five for DUI;

-23 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-23 for other traffic violations. 

