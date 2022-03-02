A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for January 2022 included five felony arrests and 1,045 calls for service.
Chief Tutor reported the five felony arrests included:
-Dan Judd II, 33, County Line Road, Okolona; charged with conspiracy to commit false pretense; bond set at $15,000;
-Angela Renee Lee, 55, South Clay Street, Pontotoc; charged with computer fraud; bond set at $15,000;
-Justin Paul Dillard, 33, of Friendship Road, Ecru; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $10,000;
-Martin K. Keaton, 31, of Fields Drive, Hamilton, MS; charged with false pretense; bond set at $10,000;
-Ronshae D. Beckley, 28, Maple Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth with intent and sale of meth; bond set at $250,000.
In addition to the 1,045 calls for service, police activity in January included issuing 144 traffic citations, making 15 misdemeanor arrests and working 36 traffic accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-41 for speeding;
-22 for driving with suspended or expired driver's license;
-18 for no proof of insurance;
-12 for misdemeanor drug offenses;;
-five for DUI;
-23 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-23 for other traffic violations.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
Updated: March 2, 2022 @ 6:07 am
A receipt was sent to your email.