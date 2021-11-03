Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for September 2021 included four felony arrests and 1,169 calls for service.

Chief Tutor reported the four felony arrests included:

-Elijah Buchnan, 40, of Algoma Road; charged with DUI 3rd; bond $5,000; 

-DeWayne Word, 25, of North Long Street, Aberdeen; charged with false pretense; bond $5,000;

-Terrence Ford, 27, of County Road 136; Okolona; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond $5,000;

-Daniel Hood, 29, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated domestic violence; bond $5,000.

In addition to the 1,169 calls for service, police activity included issuing 266 traffic citations, making 33 misdemeanor arrests and working 41 accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-54 for speeding;

-35 for driving with suspended/expired driver's license;

-35 for no proof of insurance;

-12 for misdemeanor drug offense;

-five for DUI;

-14 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-111 for other traffic violations. 

