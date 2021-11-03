Pontotoc Police report four felony arrests in September By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress David Helms Managing Editor Author email Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for September 2021 included four felony arrests and 1,169 calls for service.Chief Tutor reported the four felony arrests included:-Elijah Buchnan, 40, of Algoma Road; charged with DUI 3rd; bond $5,000; -DeWayne Word, 25, of North Long Street, Aberdeen; charged with false pretense; bond $5,000;-Terrence Ford, 27, of County Road 136; Okolona; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond $5,000;-Daniel Hood, 29, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated domestic violence; bond $5,000.In addition to the 1,169 calls for service, police activity included issuing 266 traffic citations, making 33 misdemeanor arrests and working 41 accidents.A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:-54 for speeding;-35 for driving with suspended/expired driver's license;-35 for no proof of insurance;-12 for misdemeanor drug offense;-five for DUI;-14 for misdemeanor affidavits;-111 for other traffic violations. david.helms@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pontotoc Police Report Four Felony Arrests In September David Helms Managing Editor David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow David Helms Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 43° Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.. Tonight Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 10:11 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Each Christmas shoebox is a gospel opportunity bringing hope and happiness 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Police report four felony arrests in September 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Warriors win second, straight division title 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Cougars take Horton Trophy in county rivalry 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Belden man pleads to murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Warriors win regional championships in cross-country 2 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists