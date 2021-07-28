Pontotoc Police report nine felony arrests in June By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress David Helms Managing Editor Author email Jul 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s report for June 2021 included nine felony arrests and 1,297 calls for service.Chief Tutor reported the nine felony arrests included:-Troy Jones, 43, of Cedar Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;-Samaryen Walker, 39, of John Mark Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; bond was set at $5,000;-Stacy McCammon, 26, of Highway 341, Pontotoc; charged with identity theft; bond was set at $5,000;-Jerry Irby, 46, of County Road 87, New Albany; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;-Jessica Ruth, 35, of Enon Church Road, Nettleton; charged with uttering a forgery; bond set at $5,000;-Norman Golden, 33, of Lawndale Dr., Tupelo; charged with domestic violence; bond set at $5,000;-Tammy Brazil, 60, of highway 72, Walnut; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Micheal Hiner, 35, of Horton Rd., Tupelo, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Samuel Hostetler, 23, of Foshee Bend, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $5,000.In addition to the 1,297 calls for service, police activity included issuing 407 traffic citations; making 57 misdemeanor arrests and working 41 auto accidents.A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:-107 for speeding;-54 for driving with suspended/expired license;-83, no proof of insurance;-22, misdemeanor drug offense;-3 for DUI;-17 for misdemeanor affidavits;-121 for other traffic violations. david.helms@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pontotoc Police Report Nine Felony Arrests In June David Helms Managing Editor David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow David Helms Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 91° Sunny Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Updated: July 28, 2021 @ 6:35 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Police report nine felony arrests in June 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc County Circuit Court convenes with 237 criminal cases on docket 4 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress church announcements for July 28 4 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Wicker gives voice to flood victims 5 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress woodland news for July 28 7 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Are our computer servants now our masters? 7 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress