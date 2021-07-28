Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s report for June 2021 included nine felony arrests and 1,297 calls for service.

Chief Tutor reported the nine felony arrests included:

-Troy Jones, 43, of Cedar Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;

-Samaryen Walker, 39, of John Mark Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; bond was set at $5,000;

-Stacy McCammon, 26, of Highway 341, Pontotoc; charged with identity theft; bond was set at $5,000;

-Jerry Irby, 46, of County Road 87, New Albany; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;

-Jessica Ruth, 35, of Enon Church Road, Nettleton; charged with uttering a forgery; bond set at $5,000;

-Norman Golden, 33, of Lawndale Dr., Tupelo; charged with domestic violence; bond set at $5,000;

-Tammy Brazil, 60, of highway 72, Walnut; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Micheal Hiner, 35, of Horton Rd., Tupelo, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Samuel Hostetler, 23, of Foshee Bend, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $5,000.

In addition to the 1,297 calls for service, police activity included issuing 407 traffic citations; making 57 misdemeanor arrests and working 41 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-107 for speeding;

-54 for driving with suspended/expired license;

-83, no proof of insurance;

-22, misdemeanor drug offense;

-3 for DUI;

-17 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-121 for other traffic violations.

