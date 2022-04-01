Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said one black female suspect and two black male suspects, dressed as women, are being sought in connection with a car burglary which occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night, March 28.
Chief Tutor said the vehicle burglarized was parked along the court square on Marion Street in downtown Pontotoc.
"They broke out the car window and stole a purse, which contained credit and debit cards, and some air-pods," Tutor said.
Tutor said the suspects were driving a black Ford Expedition.
"We have seen video of the vehicle driving around, obviously they were looking for a vehicle to burglarize," Tutor said. "We were able to track where they went to a couple of businesses."
"One suspect was female and the other two appeared to be males dressed in women's clothing, wearing wigs and covid masks. They tried unsuccessfully to use the stolen cards."
"This car burglary is not connected to the car burglaries which occurred on March 17 in the Ridgewood Drive area where subsequently a vehicle was stolen. It's definitely not the same suspects."
Tutor again cautioned residents not to leave valuables in vehicles, locked or unlocked.
"Always lock your vehicle, even at home and don't keep anything valuable inside the vehicle," Tutor said. "Thieves are looking for something visible inside to steal."