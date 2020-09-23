Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for August 1-31, 2020, included seven felony arrests and 1,157 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the seven felony arrests included:
-Tyler R. Dyer, 36, of Dyer Drive, Pontotoc, charged with felony fleeing; bond set at $5,000, but MDOC has a hold;
-Kevin T. Walker, 19, of Perkins Street, Pontotoc, charged with statutory rape; bond set at $10,000;
-Bridget D. Jenkins, 37, of Highway 336, Thaxton; charged with accessory after the fact of manslaughter; bond set at $50,000;
-Brandon R. Montgomery, 35, of County Road 2, Houlka; charged with accessory after the fact of manslaughter; bond set t $50,000;
-Morgan A. Ellis, 19, of Gilmore Road, Pontotoc; charged with accessory after the fact of manslaughter; bond set at $50,000;
-William G. Foote, 20, of McGar Loop, Pontotoc; charged with manslaughter; bond set at $100,000.
In addition to the 1,157 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 173 traffic citations, making 40 misdemeanor arrests; and working 36 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-four for speeding;
-25 for suspended or no driver's license;
-29 for no proof of insurance;
-75 for other traffic violations;
-19 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-20 for misdemeanor drug possessions;
-and one DUI.