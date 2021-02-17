Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s report for January 2021 included seven felony arrests and 1,214 calls for service.

Chief Tutor said the seven felony arrests included:

-Duey Armstrong, of Seminole Road, Smithville, charged with trafficking methamphetamine; bond set at $75,000;

-James Vice, of County Road 306, Houlka, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $2,500;

-Bobby Campbell, of Highway 341, Pontotoc, charged with false pretense, bond set at $2,500;

-Walter Bean, of Vaughn Road, Pontotoc, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Herman Kimbrough, of New Hope Road, Pontotoc, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Jonathan Aston, of Greenwood Street, Pontotoc, charged with possession of meth and burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $15,000;

-Jeremy Derrick, of West Oxford Street, Pontotoc, charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $10,000.

In addition to the 1,214 calls for service, police activity included issuing 212 traffic citations, making 68 misdemeanor arrests and working 36 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-32 for speeding;

-31 for suspended or no driver’s license;

-33 for no proof of auto insurance;

-72 for other traffic violations;

-20 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-21 for misdemeanor drug possessions;

-three for DUI.

