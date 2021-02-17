Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s report for January 2021 included seven felony arrests and 1,214 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the seven felony arrests included:
-Duey Armstrong, of Seminole Road, Smithville, charged with trafficking methamphetamine; bond set at $75,000;
-James Vice, of County Road 306, Houlka, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $2,500;
-Bobby Campbell, of Highway 341, Pontotoc, charged with false pretense, bond set at $2,500;
-Walter Bean, of Vaughn Road, Pontotoc, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Herman Kimbrough, of New Hope Road, Pontotoc, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Jonathan Aston, of Greenwood Street, Pontotoc, charged with possession of meth and burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $15,000;
-Jeremy Derrick, of West Oxford Street, Pontotoc, charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $10,000.
In addition to the 1,214 calls for service, police activity included issuing 212 traffic citations, making 68 misdemeanor arrests and working 36 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-32 for speeding;
-31 for suspended or no driver’s license;
-33 for no proof of auto insurance;
-72 for other traffic violations;
-20 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-21 for misdemeanor drug possessions;
-three for DUI.