Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor’s report for May 2021 included seven felony arrests and 1,285 calls for service.
Chief Tutor reported the seven felony arrests made included:
-Charles Brooks, 65, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; charged with attempted rape; bond was set at $5,000;
-James Sneed, 50, of Burns Street, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking methamephetamine; bond was set at $250,000;
-Cody Williams, 28, of Oak Grove, Pontotoc; charged with Motor vehicle theft and uttering a forgery; bond was set at $5,000 on each charge;
-Lenti O. Thompson, 29, of Woodglenn Cove, Oxford; charged with possession of a weapon by a felon; bond set at $5,000;
-Tammy Jamison, 40, of County Road 45, New Albany; charged with embezzlement; bond was set at $5,000;
Patrick Adams, 45, of South Pontotoc School Road, Pontotoc; charge with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;
-Kristian Goodwin, 36, of Spain Road, Ecru; charged with embezzlement under contract; bond was set at $5,000.
In addition to the 1,285 calls for service, police activity included issuing 148 traffic citations; making 78 misdemeanor arrests and working 41 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-17 for speeding;
-20 for driving with suspended or expired driver’s license;
-27 for no proof of insurance;
-17 for misdemeanor drug offense;
-3 for DUI;
-19 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-45 for other traffic violations.