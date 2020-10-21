Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for September 2020 included six felony arrests and 987 calls for service.

Chief Tutor said the six felony arrests included:

-Jessie Sisco, of Cane Creek Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;

-Tharius McAuthur Conley, of Poplarville Street, Tupelo; charged with aggravated assault-firearm; bond set at $200,000;

-Kelvin Miles, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a weapon by a felon; bond set at $5,000;

-Ashley Turner, of Naylor Street, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of an auto; bond set at $5,000;

-James Sneed, Jr., of Burns Street, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $250,000;

-Jonathan Tutor, of Burns Street, Pontotoc' charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000. 

In addition to the 987 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 134 traffic citations, making 59 misdemeanor arrests and working 50 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-seven for speeding;

-13 for suspended or no driver's license;

-18 for no proof of insurance;

-31 for other traffic violations;

-42 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-20 for misdemeanor drug possessions;

-three for DUIs.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus