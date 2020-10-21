Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for September 2020 included six felony arrests and 987 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the six felony arrests included:
-Jessie Sisco, of Cane Creek Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Tharius McAuthur Conley, of Poplarville Street, Tupelo; charged with aggravated assault-firearm; bond set at $200,000;
-Kelvin Miles, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a weapon by a felon; bond set at $5,000;
-Ashley Turner, of Naylor Street, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of an auto; bond set at $5,000;
-James Sneed, Jr., of Burns Street, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $250,000;
-Jonathan Tutor, of Burns Street, Pontotoc' charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000.
In addition to the 987 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 134 traffic citations, making 59 misdemeanor arrests and working 50 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-seven for speeding;
-13 for suspended or no driver's license;
-18 for no proof of insurance;
-31 for other traffic violations;
-42 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-20 for misdemeanor drug possessions;
-three for DUIs.