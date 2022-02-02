Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for December 2021 included six felony arrests and 1,062 calls for service.

Chief Tutor reported the six felony arrests included:

-Abu Talism Shabazz, 51, of Stewart Road, Weir, MS; charged with three counts of burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $30,000;

-Aculiar J. Dominguez, 24, of Sycamore Drive, Pontotoc; charged with molesting lustful purpose; bond set at $50,000;

-Apprentice D. McWilliams, 21, of McGar Loop, Pontotoc; charged with statutory rape; bond set at $50,000;

-Joseph Whiteside, 43, of Lake Drive, Pontotoc; charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault; bond set $10,000;

-Keenan Souter, 24, of Martin Luther King South, Pontotoc; charged with accessory after the fact aggravated assault; bond set at $25,000;

-Aaiyah Garrett, 20, of East Hud Street, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $50,000.

In addition to the 1,062 calls for service, police activity in December included issuing 174 traffic citations, making 41 misdemeanor arrests and working 41 accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-45 for speeding;

-22 for driving with suspended/espired drivers license;

-45 for no proof of insurance;

-5 for misdemeanor drug offenses;

-2 for DUI;

-27 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-28 for other traffic violations.

