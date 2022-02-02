Sorry, an error occurred.
A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for December 2021 included six felony arrests and 1,062 calls for service.
Chief Tutor reported the six felony arrests included:
-Abu Talism Shabazz, 51, of Stewart Road, Weir, MS; charged with three counts of burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $30,000;
-Aculiar J. Dominguez, 24, of Sycamore Drive, Pontotoc; charged with molesting lustful purpose; bond set at $50,000;
-Apprentice D. McWilliams, 21, of McGar Loop, Pontotoc; charged with statutory rape; bond set at $50,000;
-Joseph Whiteside, 43, of Lake Drive, Pontotoc; charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault; bond set $10,000;
-Keenan Souter, 24, of Martin Luther King South, Pontotoc; charged with accessory after the fact aggravated assault; bond set at $25,000;
-Aaiyah Garrett, 20, of East Hud Street, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $50,000.
In addition to the 1,062 calls for service, police activity in December included issuing 174 traffic citations, making 41 misdemeanor arrests and working 41 accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-45 for speeding;
-22 for driving with suspended/espired drivers license;
-45 for no proof of insurance;
-5 for misdemeanor drug offenses;
-2 for DUI;
-27 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-28 for other traffic violations.
david.helms@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 6:02 am
