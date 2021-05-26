Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for April 2021 included six felony arrests and 1,352 calls for service.
Chief Tutor reported the six felony arrests made included:
-Joseph Whiteside, 42, of South Columbia Street, Pontotoc, charged with DUI 3rd; bond set at $5,000;
-Jeremy Harris, 37, of West Reynolds Street, Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence; bond set at $5,000;
-Tiffany Lansdell, 39, of County Road 406, Okolona; charged with possession of methamphetamine; bond set at $5,000;
-Tony Davis, 32, of County Road 1349, Mooreville; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $5,000;
-Parket Gassaway, 20, of Eddington Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of marijuana; bond set at $5,000;
-Ashley Amber Russell, 41, of Longview Road, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $5,000.
In addition to the 1,352 calls for service, police activity included issuing 388 traffic citations; making 59 misdemeanor arrests and working 38 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-107 for speeding;
-45 for driving with suspended or expired driver's license;
-69 for no proof of insurance;
-12 for misdemeanor drug offenses;
-two for DUI;
-32 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-and 121 for other traffic violations.