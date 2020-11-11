Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for October 2020 included three felony arrests and 892 calls for service.
Chief Tutor said the three felony arrests included:
-Frank Silas, 47, of Jones Street, Pontotoc; charged with DUI fourth; MDOC has a hold on Silas Chief Tutor said;
-Stacy McCammon, 25, of Highway 341, Pontotoc; charged with possession of methamphetamine; bond was set at $5,000;
-Tyson A. Brown, 19, of Farris Road, Mantachie; charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling; bond was set at $5,000.
In addition to the 892 calls for service, police activity also included issuing 143 traffic citations, making 52 misdemeanor arrests and working 48 automobile accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-seven for speeding;
-27 for suspended or no driver's license;
-24 for no proof of insurance;
-48 for other traffic violations;
-20 of misdemeanor affidavits;
-14 for misdemeanor drug possessions;
-one for DUI.