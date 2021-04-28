Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for March 2021 included three felony arrests and 1,413 calls for service.
Chief Tutor reported the three felony arrests made included:
-Mary Horton, 28, of Kellum Drive, Saltillo; charged with false pretense; bond was set at $5,000;
-Michael Eleopoulos, 22, of Jefferson Street, Tupelo; charged with false pretense; bond was set at $5,000;
-Amanda Ruis, 29, of Combs Street, Oxford; charged with possession of methamphetamine; bond was set at $5,000.
In addition to the 1,413 calls for service, police activity included issuing 246 traffic citations; making 52 misdemeanor arrests and working 47 auto accidents.
A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:
-56 for speeding;
-39 for suspended or expired driver's license;
-60 for no proof of insurance;
-16 for misdemeanor drug offenses;
-7 for DUI;
-10 for misdemeanor affidavits;
-58 for other traffic violations.