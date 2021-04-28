Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor's report for  March 2021 included three felony arrests and 1,413 calls for service.

Chief Tutor reported the three felony arrests made included:

-Mary Horton, 28, of Kellum Drive, Saltillo; charged with false pretense; bond was set at $5,000;

-Michael Eleopoulos, 22, of Jefferson Street, Tupelo; charged with false pretense; bond was set at  $5,000;

-Amanda Ruis, 29, of Combs Street, Oxford; charged with possession of methamphetamine; bond was set at $5,000.

In addition to the 1,413 calls for service, police activity included issuing 246 traffic citations; making 52 misdemeanor arrests and working 47 auto accidents.

A breakdown of the misdemeanor traffic citations included:

-56 for speeding;

-39 for suspended or expired driver's license;

-60 for no proof of insurance;

-16 for misdemeanor drug offenses;

-7 for DUI;

-10 for misdemeanor affidavits;

-58 for other traffic violations. 

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus