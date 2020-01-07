Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor this afternoon issued an alert warning residents of an ongoing phone scam.
Chief Tutor said the scam artists are randomly calling Pontotoc residents and threatening arrest for unpaid fines.
"They're calling folks and saying there's a warrant for their arrest and directing them to go and put money on a pre-paid gift card and call them back or the warrant will be served," Tutor explained.
"This is a scam, the police department doesn't collect unpaid fines by phone," Tutor said.
The scam scheme is enhanced by the fact that the scammers are calling in on a computer that is using the police department's real phone number.
"They are spoofing our 489-7804 number and we can't trace it because it's computer generated," Tutor said. "They may be calling from out of the country."
Chief Tutor emphasized that outstanding fines should only be paid in person at the police department on Reynolds Street.
"We only notify folks by mail and all fines are paid in person at city court in the police department. In person is the only way we accept payment."
"Anyone attempting to collect an unpaid fine by requesting a pre-paid card over the phone is a scam."