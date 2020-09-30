The Pontotoc cross country teams competed in the Tupelo Invitational on Saturday. The junior high girls and varsity boys both finished 1st in 4A. The junior high boys were 3rd in 4A. The varsity girls were 2nd in 4A.
The top seven junior high girls were Haley Lowe, Channing Lane, Olivia Hamblin, Carsyn Stephens, Reese Laenen, Jaelyn Cox and Samantha Bond.
“Our top five girls all finished in the top 10 in 4A," Pontotoc head coach Mike Bain. "Haley, Channing and Olivia were the first three finishers in 4A. This was the first meet for Jaelyn and she competed well. Our top five will be running with the varsity at the Region meet on October 20th.”
The top seven junior high boys were Braxton Whiteside, Luke Blanchard, Austin Brown, Andrew Chrestman, Beau Hunter, Jackson Mabus and Caden Spears.
“Braxton ran a good race, finishing 2nd in 4A," Bain said. "Luke has a lot of potential as a runner, and is capable of running closer to Braxton. Several of these guys are in their first season and are getting more competitive.”
The top seven varsity girls were Mikayla Wendler, Carla Ramirez, Ella Huey, Ava Robbins, Kaylin Simmons, Samantha Vickery and Abby Gillespie.
“Mikayla and Carla both finished in the top 10 in 4A," said coach Bain. "This was the first meet for Mikayla, and she competed well. These girls will have to continue to drop their times each week before the Region Meet.”
The top seven varsity boys were Cooper Parmer, Freddy Porter, Caiden Ivy, Jace Clingan, Ellis Maffett, Tyler Wilburn and Noah Holland.
“Cooper and Freddy went one/two in 4A," coach Bain said. "Our top five all finished in the top 10 in 4A. These guys are always going to give you a good effort. I look for each one of them to continue to get better each week.”
Pontotoc's next meet is Saturday at Tupelo Christian Prep.