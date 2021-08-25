Pontotoc Progress Managing Editor David Helms (left) and Associate Publisher/General Manager Lisa Bryant (right) give a $4,000 check to Chamber/Main Street Director Beth Waldo (center). Bryant has issued a challenge for other businesses and industries to step up with funding for the Chamber as well.
On behalf of the Pontotoc Progress newspaper a check for $4,000 was recently given to the Pontotoc County Main Street/Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber is a vital link between our businesses, residents and out of town guests who constantly call to inquire about our community,” said Lisa Bryant, Progress Associate Publisher, General Manager.
“The folks here have a reputation for putting our community’s best foot forward and being the cheerleader of all that you can do and see here.
“The staff at our newspaper works hand-in-glove with them to help promote the events and quality of life we enjoy here in Pontotoc. But these events would not happen without the hard work and dedication of the people who work for you in our community here at the chamber,” she said.
“The Pontotoc Progress is making this donation because we recognize the vital role this organization plays in our community and we would like to issue a challenge to every business and industry in this county to do likewise. This is not just a city chamber, it is a county chamber and everyone from Randolph to Sherman benefits from the work that goes on here,” Bryant noted.
Chamber director Beth Waldo thanked the Progress for the monetary gift. “We could not operate without the support of businesses and industries,” she said. “We look forward to expanding events and things to do in this community and monies like this is vital to our success.”