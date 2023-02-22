Cover.jpg

First United Methodist Church of Pontotoc is featured on the cover of the inaugural magazine. This building has been standing for 113 years, longer than any church.

The staff of Pontotoc Progress has rolled out the newest full color slick magazine entitled A Firm Foundation. The magazine features stories from our churches across the county including First Methodist Church that has been on Main Street for 187 years.

regina.butler@djournal.com

