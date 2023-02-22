The staff of Pontotoc Progress has rolled out the newest full color slick magazine entitled A Firm Foundation. The magazine features stories from our churches across the county including First Methodist Church that has been on Main Street for 187 years.
Other churches featured in the magazine are Pontotoc Second Baptist Church, St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, Piney Grove Baptist Church and Cherry Creek Baptist Church.
Also in the pages you will see the names and addresses of the churches across the county as well as what many of them offer in children’s and adult programs.
Here is a snippet of each of the stories to whet your appetite.
First United Methodist
On February 9, 1836 Pontotoc was officially organized as a county in Mississippi. That same year, the Pontotoc Methodist Episcopal Church was organized under the lay preaching of Rev. R.H. Bonner.
Brother Brad Hodges has shepherded this flock for the past five years. He smiled reflectively, “Every church has its own personality,” he noted. “Here we have a good core group in the children and youth departments. They are being discipled to be servants.”
Bro. Hodges said he never knows when the day begins how it will end, even those that are carefully planned. “Some days I call it a ministry of interruption.” He grinned broadly. “But my greatest challenge is to be faithful to my calling - to be a faithful servant.”
Pontotoc Second Baptist
This church was first located on Main Street in Pontotoc. It was established in 1865 when Reverend Charlie Black, who was a white Baptist preacher, and a few followers of the Lord drew a plan to build a church and call it Pontotoc Second Baptist Church.
By the 1930s the old building on Main Street had seen it’s day, so the old church was sold and a new building was built on College Street in 1934 where it continues today.
Bro. Vernon Phifer has served as the senior pastor for the past six years. And though the church has ministered in Pontotoc for 158 years, they are still salt and light in our community. “In the near future I see growth in the body of Christ, more outreach in the community; reaching the unsaved and developing more programs to serve the community such as a health fair for the senior citizens.”
But the most important aspect of reaching out is training men and women, boys and girls to be disciples of Christ. To bring them to the saving knowledge of Jesus and then allow them to be like trees planted by the water of life.
“My favorite verses in the Bible is Psalm 1,” he said. “It is my duty to share with these people and this community the law of the Lord and to teach them to mediate on Him day and night.”
St. Christoper Catholic
Catholics have always been few and far between in Pontotoc, and when Bishop Joseph Bernard Brunini (d. 1996) established a Catholic mission in Pontotoc in February 1965, all of 16 faithful were part of the congregation. They first joined to pray in the Pontotoc Community House on March 21, 1965. By the winter of 1966, the church community had moved into a mobile trailer on property owned by the Murphy family. They worshiped there until Glenmary builders constructed a new church in 1986. That church stands at the intersection of Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 41,
“Saint Christopher is blessed to be a vibrant, multi-racial and multi-ethnic community that celebrates the presence of the Lord Jesus,” said Father Tim Murphy, who, along with Deacon Carlos Sola, a native of Puerto Rico, serves a community of some 300.
“Our community is one in shared faith and in service to others and the larger Pontotoc community,” said Murphy.
Piney Grove Baptist Church
“Rock of ages cleft for me let me hide myself in thee …”
The old hymn has wafted through the trees outside the Piney Grove Baptist Church for 170 years come this August. And while the building itself has changed, the message hasn’t. The congregation continues to stand on the solid rock of Jesus.
The congregation of 14 members started the fledgling church in the old Roberson Schoolhouse August 9, 1853, in western part of Pontotoc County.
The present pastor, Bro. Matt Rayburn was called to come serve two years ago.
“I surrendered to the ministry in 2006,” he said. “I have served as youth pastor in two different churches over the past 11 years until Piney grove called me to be their pastor.”
And while many may overlook the little church in the wildwood that has been salt and light throughout these years, it has an important ministry to those whose lives it touches.
“Small rural churches are a great tool of the Kingdom of God! There are many who prefer a smaller, more personal congregation. At Piney Grove, just as many other small churches, everyone is counted as family. Even my family in our short time there has been cared for, loved on, and included as if we had been there all our lives.”
Cherry Creek Baptist Church
Cherry Creek Baptist was founded in May of 1843 by a group of 29 people who gathered at the home of Bro. John Smith. Following Rev. G.B. Waldrop’s sermon the small congregation signed a certificate declaring themselves the Baptist Church of Christ of Cherry Creek.
When Bro. Dustin Long was called to his first pastorate at Cherry Creek Baptist Church in June of 2019 he had no idea the challenges that would be ahead of him within the next year.
“I was in student ministry for 20 years before accepting the pastorate here,” Bro. Dustin said. “During my first year Covid 19 hit and everything shut down. Trying to navigate those waters was challenging, but God was faithful. I learned a lot, cried a lot and prayed a lot; and I missed my people.”
Bro. Long said that the church’s mission to the community is to “Reach the lost. Reaching our neighbors and the nations for Jesus. We take the great commandment and the great commission very seriously.”
He smiled thoughtfully. “My greatest prayer for my congregation is that God’s will be done in their lives. If our people will obey God’s will we can make an impact in this community, state and the nations.”
This is just a snippet of what you will find in the pages of our inaugural issue. We pray it will touch your heart.