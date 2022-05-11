Pontotoc coaches and administrators said it was an honor to host the state 4A boys’ golf tournament at the Pontotoc Country Club last Thursday and Friday, and even though local golfers didn’t finish at the top of the scoreboard, it was a special event for athletes and golf fans in our area.
“We didn’t finish the season where we wanted to, ideally, but I was particularly pleased with how some of our younger guys finished,” said Pontotoc’s coach, Zach Gory. Pontotoc co-hosted the tourney, along with South Pontotoc.
“Within my team, three of my lowest scores were from guys who haven’t played much,” said Gory. “Austin Brown is a second-year golfer, and my best scorer, Brady Thomas (a junior), broke 100, which is pretty impressive for a kid who’s only been playing since January. Those are bright points. Mason Byrd had a pretty good week. If you look at our scores overall, compared with everybody else, it’s a little different, but for the lack of experience our kids had, just to see them grow and progress, that’s the building point for us.”
The Warrior golfers went out for a meal after Friday’s final round, and Gory was inspired by the table conversation, he said.
“Our guys were saying, ‘Look, if we practice and work hard, we can shoot mid 80s next season,’” said Gory. “That’s really inspiring, as a coach, because so many kids in our culture get frustrated if they don’t receive instant gratification, and to see athletes willing to work hard toward a goal is reassuring. That’s the attitude of our kids coming back next year, and it's really exciting.”
“It was also nice for Mac (Cook) and Chip (Holcomb) to play in a state tournament, as seniors, and we’re going to miss them, for sure, but we’re very excited about what we’re building,” said Gory.
Gory and his longtime friend, South Pontotoc golf coach Cage Mills, worked together in coordinating and hosting the tournament.
“When I say this was a collaborative effort, I truly mean it,” said Gory. “Cage and I worked together on every aspect of this thing, and he’s a great guy and it was a pleasure and honor to work together. Coach Vandiver (Mark, South’s athletic director) and Coach Webb (Phil, Pontotoc’s AD) and everybody came together to make this a special event,” said Gory.
Webb was equally effusive about the community effort that made the tournament possible.
“This was a great opportunity for our kids to perform on a stage with the state’s best golfers,” said Webb. “A big thanks to the Pontotoc Country Club and their board of trustees for allowing us to use their course.”
Vandiver at South worked closely with Webb and said that having the tournament here was a hallmark moment for sports in Pontotoc.
“It was an honor hosting the 4A State Championship, along with Pontotoc,” said Vandiver. “The kids seemed to have a good time over the two-day event. I’m very thankful to the Pontotoc Country Club, and I’d also like to thank all our sponsors.
Cayson Hankins cooked good food on the grill for the event.
West Lauderdale won the 4A Boys’ State Championship, with a combined, two-day score of 603. Ripley took 2nd place with 618.
The South Pontotoc boys finished in 7th Place, scores included Cooper Bishop 174, Landon Bishop 179, Rylan Roberts 168, John Bryan Waldo 176, Tanner Davis 195, Sam Tutor 185, team 696.
Pontotoc finished 12th place, scores included Mac Cook, 217, Chip Holcomb, 209, Mason Byrd 213, Austin Brown 202, Brady Thomas 201, Max Todd 254, team 817.