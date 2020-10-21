Pontotoc swimming has had a productive season so far. On Friday they had a large number of swimmers compete at the Class I North Half Championships at the Tupelo Aquatic Center, all having qualified due to previous performances this fall.
The PHS girls, who have consistently finished third behind 6A schools at their regular season meets, came in third place behind private schools St. Andrews and St. Joseph. They finished with a total of 67 points.
Rani Greer won the North Half title in both the 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke. She posted a time of 2:12.48 to win by a wide margin of over 21 seconds in the 200 yard IM, while swimming the 100 yard breaststroke in 1:08.57 to again win handily by over 7 seconds. She will look to win a third consecutive state title in each at this Friday’s state championships.
Reannon Hicks finished fourth both in the 100 yard freestyle (1:02.97) and the 200 yard freestyle (2:15.86). Kori Grace Ware was fourth place in the 100 yard backstroke (1:15.56) and seventh in the 50 yard freestyle (28.41 sec).
They all advanced to the state meet in those events. Greer enters the state championships first in her events. Hicks qualified sixth in the state in 100 freestyle and seventh in the 200 freestyle. Ware is seventh in the state in the 100 backstroke and 10th in the 50 freestyle.
Pontotoc also had two girls relay teams advance to state. The 200 yard medley relay team of Ware, Greer, Hicks and Hallie McDonald came in second place with a time of 2:14.46, and the 400 yard freestyle squad of Ware, Greer, Hicks and Riley Stanford finished third with a time of 4:25.82.
Both relay teams qualified as fifth in the state.
The 200 yard freestyle relay team of Hallie McDonald, Emily Stegall, JaDariya Williams and Riley Stanford finished fifth (2:13.73) and did not quite qualify for state, but their finish exceeded expectations and helped the team's point total significantly.
For the boys J.D. Chism came in sixth in both the 50 yard freestyle (24:56 sec) and 100 yard freestyle (56.40 sec) to advance to state. Chism enters the state meet sixth in the 50 and ninth in the 100.
The boys 400 yard freestyle relay team of Jacob Vickery, Buddy Ferguson, Ellis Maffett and Chism qualified for state after finishing fourth (4:35.89). They nabbed the eighth and final spot in that event for the state meet.
The MHSAA Class I swim championships begin Friday at 12:00 p.m. at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.