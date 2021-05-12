At the May 4 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen unanimously passed a motion to quit deed the city’s parking lot property, which is located behind the Pontotoc County Safety Center, to the county.
The parking lot (approximately .8-acre) is accessible off of Marion Street (near the top of Happy Hollow hill). Some residents will identify the property as the parking lot located behind the former Pontotoc County Jail which fronted South Liberty Street.
“The county wants to clean up the property and use it for public parking,” Mayor Bob Peeples explained.
In other business the board of aldermen approved a motion for the Pontotoc Fire Department to purchase six sets of turnouts, four gear bags and six pair of gloves from Sunbelt Fire, as a single source purchase in the amount of $20,818.00.
“Sunbelt Fire is the single source supplier, this is state contract price and the money is in the budget for the new gear,” Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin told the board.
In another new business item, the board agreed to get quotes for sprinkler system repair for damage blamed on frontage road construction out along Highway 278 four lane.
“On the Goodwin Chiropractor property, apparently there was some sprinkler system damage when they cut the dirt banks down for the new road,” Mayor Peeples explained.
Other new business items approved at the May 4 meeting included:
- to hire Jaigen K. McKnight as seasonal part time help at the Park and Rec for $8.00, starting immediately.
- to advertise in the Miss Hospitality Programming Guide out of tourism for the amount of $175.00.
- Authorize and approve for the Fire Department to purchase an ice machine from Sore and Restaurant Supply in the amount of $4389.00. (quote in packet);
- Authorize and approve to advertise in the Welcome Home to Pontotoc magazine in the amount of $550.00 out of tourism.
- Automatic renewal for Rodney Crawford Dirt pit at 170 Highway 9 North in the amount of $2,000;
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Authorize and approve April 2021 payroll in the amount of $725,497.55
-Authorize and approve water adjustments.
-Authorize and approve for Tim Gunter to attend the MAGPPA Purchasing Conference on May 18 & 19, 2021. (travel and meal per diem reimbursement)
-Authorize and approve to use the city credit card for $50.00 annual payment to FCA Secure Vehicle Gateway System for mechanic department.
-Authorize and approve Umpire payroll for April in the amount of $5,160.75.
-Authorize and approve Crosswalk payroll in the amount of $200.00 for April.