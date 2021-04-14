At last week's April 6 Pontotoc Aldermen meeting Mayor Bob Peeples showed the board the 2020 Mississippi Municipal League Excellence Award that the city of Pontotoc was actually awarded last year.
The formal presentation of the award was originally scheduled for January 2021 at the Mid-Winter Legislative Conference in Jackson, but because of the COVID pandemic the event was postponed until last week when Mayor Peeples accepted the award on behalf of the city.
Mayor Peeples said Pontotoc received MML's award for Planning and Economic Development for cities under 10,000 population for its Tanglefoot Trail gateway project.
The award recognized the city's addition of a walking trail, lights, creek development, bridge, parking area and the new large pavilion located at the First Choice Bank Gateway which adjoins the Tanglefoot Trail.
The award announcement noted that Representative Mac Huddleston and Senator Nicky Browning helped secure the $300,000 funding to build the new large pavilion that serves as a focal point of the gateway park.
"This is a huge honor and we're proud and thankful for everyone involved in developing the park and helping get the funding," Mayor Peeples said. "The pavilion and the walking track are wonderful for families to enjoy. And it gives us a lot of options for attracting visitors to Pontotoc."
“This blighted property is now a beautiful green space and it will be a catalyst to bring visitors to Pontotoc. But our own citizens are already enjoying the pavilion and property. The pavilion has hosted a Chickasaw Indian dance presentation, the Juneteenth celebration, Veterans Day, pep rally, band events and one of our churches had a great Easter service here.”
“It’s a safe place for all to enjoy. The walking track is lighted and there are security cameras. And Terry Lynn Donaldson is doing a great job with the landscaping. And the First Choice Bank Gateway welcomes bike riders, runners and walkers to the Tanglefoot Trail. We really want this property to be used and enjoyed."
The Excellence Awards Program, which began in 1993, recognizes cities that utilize innovative problem solving, excellence in management, citizen participation and community partnership to provide increased services and a better quality of life for its local citizenry.
In other business at the April 6 meeting, their was no objection at a public hearing to the rezoning of 21 acres on the west side of Sallie Hardin Road owned by developer Jay Hughes, Jr., of Oxford. The board unanimously approved that the property be rezoned from C1 to RM8 allowing multi-family development.
After there was no public objection, aldermen voted 2-1 to approve a sign variance for Jack’s Restaurant which is under construction at 231 Highway 15 north. Jack’s plans to erect a 35-foot high sign, which is taller than currently allowed under city code. Aldermen Rayburn Mapp and Lena Chewe voted for the variance and alderman David White voted against the motion.
In other business aldermen took under advisement two bids submitted for annual trenching and boring contracts. Bid were submitted by Tim Buchanan DBA HydroPlus and Seale Trenching and Boring. The bids will be further considered at the April 20 meeting.
Aldermen also opened, but took under advisement, bids submitted for engineering on a proposed Community Development Block Grant project. Bids were submitted by ESI of Pontotoc, Ward Engineeriing of Ripley and Cornerstone Engineering of Clinton. Those bids will be considered again at the April 20 meeting.
With no public objections voiced at a public hearing, aldermen voted to proceed with the CDBG project which will provide sewer expansion into the new recently annexed area along Highway 15 north.
The board also approved a conditional use request to erect a 160-foot Verizon cell tower on an empty lot located on Reynolds Street in Pontotoc.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-March payroll in the amount of $430,170.24;
-water adjustments;
-for Terry Williamson to travel to D’Iberville, MS for the annual MACE conference August 11-13. Reimburse travel and meals.