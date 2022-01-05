The year 2021 had with it weather patterns that kept us inside beside the fire and outside sweating in the sunshine with rainfall once again shattering the average record that Pontotoc normally gets which is 58.39 inches of rain. And while this year’s report wasn’t by far the most we have received over the past four years, it was more than ten inches over our average. In 2018 we received 74.78 inches; 2019- 73.44; 2020-72.70 and in 2021 we received 69.16 inches.
Most of the rain fell in the first six months with June having the most rain during one month last year. The fall months received the least amount of rainfall with a little more than 8 inches of rain in the months of September through November.
Pontotoc County weather observer Roddy Thompson measures the rain fall each morning and records it in an official book with the results posted on line directly to the national weather service.
However, Thompson did stress that some areas may get more rainfall than other areas, so these numbers may not necessarily reflect the rainfall you received in your area.
January
January started the year with 3.39 inches of rain total in the gauge for the month, plus an inch of snow. January 1 had 1.0 inches and the next measurable moister came on January 8 with .38 inches. It was January 11 that the inch of snow was in the gauge along with .15 inches of rain, with the next moisture on Jan 20 with .06 followed by .28 inches on January 21. The month rounded out with .78 on the twenty-fifth and .74 on January 31.
February brought the week long ice event that kept folks slipping, sliding and staying indoors by the fire. The measurable amounts came to some 3 inches, and the cold air with it kept the sleet around for some days.
February
February’s rain total was 7.43 inches and the sleet/snow/ice total was 3.1 inches. Some areas received more of the sleet and snow and ice because of how the weather system moved. Even before the snow event moved in on Monday, February 15 the area had already experienced more than 3 inches of rain. The first moisture was recorded Feb.5 with .37 followed by .53 on the sixth. Feb 11 brought 1.17 inches of rain and February 12 and 14 had .42 inches followed by .35 inches of rain on February 25 and .38 on the sixteenth, followed by .37 on Feb. 18. During this same time the sleet totals were 1.50 on Feb. 15; .60 on Feb. 16 and 1.0 on Feb 18. After all this melted the month was not through with rain. .74 came on Feb. 22 with 1.40 on Feb 26 and .38 on Feb. 27 with the last day of the month measuring 1.40 in the gauge.
March
March vied with February for the rain totals coming in at 7.50 inches. The month opened up with 1.24 inches of rain followed by.23 on the third. A “dry spell” set in over the next 13 days with no more rain until March 16 with .49 followed by .82 on the seventeenth and 1.62 measuring in the gauge on March 18. The month rounded out with only two more days of rain, 1.29 on March 25 and 1.81 on March 28.
April
The bulk of April’s rain fell within the first ten days. The total for the month was 5.51 inches with 1/47 measured on April 8 and 2.73 on April 10. The month rounded out with .09 on April 15, .90 on April 24 followed by .21 on April 25 and .11 on April 30.
May
May’s total moisture was close to April’s with 5.16 in the gauge and the bulk of it came in the first 12 days, with less than a half an inch of rain the whole rest of the month. May 3 had .57 inches, fourth had .47 and May 5 saw 1.68 inches. May 7 had .22 with May 10 coming in at 1.28 the eleventh at .28 and twelfth at .21. There was no more rain the rest of the month with the exception of .40 on May 18 and .05 on May 19.
June
However, what May didn’t have, June made up for with a whopping 15.21 inches in the rain gauge by the time the month closed out. But more than half that rain fell in the first 10 days of the month, plunging many roads under water when the bulk of that rain fell on June 9. June 2 had 1.67 in the gauge and the next rain came over a five day period from June 6-10. June 6 with .43, June 7 with 2.64, June 8 with 1.16, June 9 with 4.31 and June 10 with 1.87. Spotty rain continued with the gauge showing June 11 with .30, June 12 with .05 and June 14 with .46. The month rounded out with 1.84 on June 22, .43 on June 29 and .05 on June 30.
July
July came in with it’s typical heat and few showers as a welcome relief from all the rain. Only one day in the whole month measured over an inch with the rest measuring right at half an inch and less, bringing the total of the month to 4.18. July 1 had .31; July 2 and 8 had .10; July 11 had .16 followed by .18 on July 12 and .23 on July 14; July 17 had .47 while July 19 had .16 and July 20 had .68 followed by .22 on July 1`, .35 on July 23 and 1/10 on July 24. The month closed out with .12 on July 27.
August
August was not our typical month in terms of total rainfall but it came in two different batches, leaving the other spots of the month hot and dry. Nearly half the rainfall total fell on the last day of the month. The total rainfall for the month was 7.76. the first measured rain came August 3 with .05; dry days followed with August 14 measuring .07, August 15 at .24, August 16 at 1.37, August 17 at .21 August 19 at .88, August 20 at .62; 21 at .26 and 22 at .36. the month closed out with .05 on August 30 and 3.65 on August 31.
September
September recorded a scant three inches of rain for the whole month that was scattered out across the days with no significant rain coming at any one time. The month opened with .24 on September 1 with .65 on September 6; .07 on September 15, and .15 on September 17 followed by .36, .15, and .10 on September 18-20 respectively. The last ten days of the month registered .40 on September 22 and .68 on September 30.
Octibert
October was nearly as wet as September registering a mere 3.22 inches on the rain gauge for the entire month. And like September the rain came scattered over the month creating a nice drying of the land. The first four days of October registered the following totals: .26, .05, .58 and .28. The next rain came on Oct. 16 with .48 and Oct. 21 with .30. the month closed out with .68 on Oct. 28, .49 on Oct. 29 and .10 on Oct. 30.
November
November was the driest month on the books for 2021 with less than two inches of rain for the entire month. Only four days had measurable rainfall which included .25 on November 12, .16 on Nov. 19, 1.16 on Nov. 21 and .40 on November 26, bringing the total to 1.97 inches.
December
December had nearly five inches of rain with a total of 4.83 inches for the final measure. December 6 had .52 while December 12 had 1.68 inches and December 17 and 18 had .30 and .12 respectively while .20 was measured on December 21. The month closed out with 2.01 inches on December 30.