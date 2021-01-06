Pontotoc once again shattered rainfall records last year finishing up with 72.70 inches for the year. This is the third straight year our county has recorded more than 70 inches of rain. Average rainfall for this area is some 58 inches.
Pontotoc County weather observer Roddy Thompson measures the rain fall each morning and records it in an official book with the results posted on line directly to the national weather service.
February out performed the rest of the months once more with the most rain recorded at 11.07 inches and marking the least amount of rain with 1.65 inches was November. This year, July was a wet month compared to what you would normally expect, and August also received more than double the rain this year than last. In fact, every month saw some four inches of rain except for November.
Moisture is measured each day on Hwy. 15 South just beyond the city limits every morning.
The rain report in inches for each month that was recorded includes January with 7.45; February with 11.07; March with 8.18; April with 5.75; May with 4.93; June with 8.07; July with 7.32; August with 4.77; September with 4.53; October with 4.66; November with 1.65 and December with 4.32.
The county saw an inch more rain in January of 2020 than it marked in 2019, but some five inches less in February with twice the amount in March and three inches less in April, May had five inches less and June was about the same, July and August measured twice the amount from 2019 and September was much wetter than the same 30 day period in 2019 and the last three months of the year saw half the rainfall from 2019.
January
January started the year with 7.45 inches of rain spreading it out over ten days in the month. January 2 had .14 inches while the third had 1.85 inches. The next rain cam eon the seventh with .23 inches and splashed out more on the eleventh and twelfth with 1.19 inches and .80 inches respectively. The next rain fell January 14 with 1.24 and the sixteenth with .70. A little dry spell turned out until the 23 with .24 and the twenty fourth saw .96 inches of rain. The month finished with .10 on the 31.
February
Only nine out of the 29 days of February had the 11.07 inches of rain; when it decided to come down it did. The first measurable moisture came on the fifth and sixth with .77 and 1.94, then the tenth had 1.32 and the eleventh had 2.51 and the twelfth had .58 which gave the county 4.03 inches within three days. The 18 was the next day for a wash out with 2.04 inches and then 1.27 fell on the 20. We had .45 in the 24 and .19 on the 26 to finish up the month.
March
March gave us 11 days of rain with the following results: .31 on the second; .05 on the third; .16 on the fifth; .33 on the tenth. The last half of the month saw increases in moisture with 1.05 on the 13, .73 on the 15, 1.26 on the 21, 1.85 on the 23, .32 on the 25, .50 on the 29 and 1.52 on the 31.
April
April’s more than five inches of rain came in spits and fits spread out all over the month. The first measurable moisture came on the eighth day with .64 inches and .07 on the eighth day; April 13 saw 1.30 inches and the eighteenth had .13 in the gauge followed by .36 on the nineteenth and 1.21 on April 20. Three days later saw 1.29 inches with .17 coming down on April 25. The month finished out with .46 and .12 on the last two days respectively.
May
The first week of May was dry with the first rainfall coming down on May 8 with .17 and May 9 with .57. May 18 measured 1.27 and the 22 had 1.08 while the 24 had .30. The month finished out with 1.25 on May 27 and .27 on May 30.
June
Most of June’s eight plus inches fell in the last ten days of the month. June broke into the rain gauge on the sixth with 1.46 inches, and 1.01 inches on June 9; and that was the last of the rain until June 21. The gauge had .11 on that date, .92 on June 22; 2.92 on June 24; .21 on June 25; .76 on June 26 and .70 on June 27. And the rain quit until July.
July
July started strong in rainfall with more than five inches measured the first two days. On July 1 there was 2.10 inches while 3.02 fell July 2. The other two inches fell on July 6 with .05; July 8 with .09; July 9 with .17 and July 10 with .12; July 21 with .92 and July 23 with .85 and the skies turned to brass.
August
A little bit of relief came on August 1 with .11 inches of rain and August 5 wit .110 inches; August 12 gave us .24 inches and August 13 had .04 while august 14 had .24. August 17 measured .33 in the rain gauge as ell as the same amount on August 21 with .04 and .18 on August 22 and 23 respectively. We finished the month strong in the rain gauge with 1.40 inches on August 26, .08 on August 27, 1.59 on August 29 and .13 on August 31.
September
The month of September started with .35 inches of rain but remained dry until the thirteenth and fourteenth when .25 and .36 fell respectively; on Sept. 16 there was .10 and the seventeenth saw .36 inches of rain. September 24 was the next rain maker with 2.55 inches and .25 on the twenty-fifth. The month finished with .21 on Sept. 29.
October
Octobers first rains came over the three day period of Oct. 9, 10 and 11 with .12, .65 and .46 measured for those days. October 16 saw .16 inches and October 24 had 1.61 inches and the 25 measured .36 in the gauge. The month ended with .83 inches on Oct. 28 and .47 on Oct. 29.
November
The month of November had only five days of measurable moisture with .12 in the gauge on November 11; .08 on November 24, .45 on November 25; .11 on November 28 and .89 on Nov. 29.
December
A little more than a scant half inch of rain fell in December during the first 10 days with .65 measured on December 4. The next rain was December 12 with .13 and December 14 with 1.40 inches. December 15 saw .16 in the rain fall and Christmas Eve, December 24 had 1.43. The next rain recorded was December 31 with .44.