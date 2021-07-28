The Pontotoc Red Sox Senior American Legion baseball team made a strong showing at the state tournament last weekend but came up just short of the championship, falling to Baldwyn on July 24, 9-8.
The PoSox played a grueling five games in three days, and acquitted themselves well against some of the top talent in the state.
“I’m proud of our kids and the way they competed,” said Coach Nickey Browning, skipper of the Sox for more than four decades. “We had a tough schedule, but our boys gave it everything they had and beat some really good teams. They’ve got a lot to be proud of.”
During the tournament the Sox notched wins over Panola, 10-2, and Hattiesburg, 12-3. Losses to Tupelo, 3-2, and Baldwyn ousted them from the tourney.
In the July 22 win over Panola, Caleb Hobson (Northwest Mississippi Community College /Pontotoc) went 3-4 to lead the Sox at the plate, with a single, a double, and a triple. The Sox hammered 13 hits, including four in a seven-run first inning. Eight of the Sox’s hits went for extra bases. Jude Treadaway (East Union) added an inside-the-park homer in the rout. Water Valley’s Dre McRay added a double and three-run homer as well. Channing Lackey (South Pontotoc) notched a pair of RBIs, as did Hastings Gibson (East Webster). Ty Roberson (North Pontotoc) was 2-2 with three RBIs.
On July 23 the Sox lost a close game to the Tupelo 49ers, the team that eventually won out and advanced to the Southeast Regional tournament, set for Aug. 4 in Pelham, Alabama. That marked the 49ers third, consecutive state championship. Tupelo thumped Baldwyn 13-0 in five innings in the state final.
Hobson again led the Sox at the plate against Tupelo, going 2-3 with a single and a double.
The PoSox finished 17-6 on the season. Browning said he was proud of the boys’ performance.
“Especially from the middle of the season onward, we swung the bat really well,” said Browning. “You can never have too much pitching, and our guys performed really well. We had hard, back-to-back games in the tournament. Losing Hayden Fortune (Ripley) hurt us.” (Fortune suffered an injury early in the game against Tupelo that forced him to go to the emergency room.) “I’m proud of the way we played and hats-off to Tupelo,” said Browning. “I think they’re going to do well and win a lot of games.”