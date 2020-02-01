Who knows Dora Day? Bet you all do! Then you know that she does lovely applique. The Pontotoc County Republican Women are so proud to announce that Dora has appliqued a beautiful quilt for the Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Quilt Raffle.
The cost of the winning ticket is $5.00 per ticket, and you do not have to be present to win this incredible quilt. The drawing is at the PCRW’s next meeting on Monday, February 10 @ 6pm at the Pontotoc Library.
The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club is not just a political club, but is also community oriented, having donated last September, October and November to Banah, Stop the Bleed and Adopt a Classroom.
This quilt raffle will help the Pontotoc Republican Women to continue, donating to local non-profit groups.
To purchase tickets and win Dora’s gorgeous quilt, call President Elise Richmond @ 662.586.5076 or V.P. Ways and Means Dora Day @ 662.489.3504.