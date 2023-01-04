Sometimes we have wet years, sometimes we have dry years. In 2022 Pontotoc County saw a dry year with only 47.55 inches of rain, with September being the driest month with only 1.28 inches of moisture.
Although we shattered records before 2022 with above the normal rainfall, this past year made up for it. The average rain that Pontotoc normally gets is 58.39 inches of rain.
Here are the following inches we have received over the past five years. In 2018 we received 74.78 inches; 2019- 73.44; 2020-72.70 in 2021 we received 69.16 inches and the year 2022 is listed above.
Pontotoc County weather observer Roddy Thompson measures the rain fall each morning and records it in an official book with the results posted on line directly to the national weather service.
However, Thompson did stress that some areas may get more rainfall than other areas, so these numbers may not necessarily reflect the rainfall you received in your area.
January
January saw 5.69 inches of rain with three of the five inches falling in a fie day period between January 16-20. Were recorded 1.63 on Jan 2, .25 on January 3, .40 on Jan. 6, .22 on the ninth and .17 on the tenth. The next rain came won Jan 16 with 1.48 tallied and .22 on the 17 rounding out the month with 1.32 on the 20. No more rain fell the rest of the month.
February
In the past, February was one of the major rainmakers, but this paste year it came in at 8.89 inches with the majority of the rain falling over a 10 day period the last of the month. February’s first measurable moisture was the second day wit .48 and the third day with 1.02 inches and then Feb. 4 measured .32. The gauge remained dry until Feb. 17 with .10, Feb. 18 with 1.06, Feb. 22 with 1.85, Feb. 23 with 2.00 and Feb. 24 with .15. The last of the rain fell Feb. 26 with .30 and the 27 with 1.61.
March
March blessed the county with two inches of snow on March 12. The total moisture content for the month was 5.71 inches. The first rain was march 7 with .69 and then march 9 with .58. March 12 had .15 moisture content and March 15 had .13 rainfall followed up by 1.07 on March 16. Another .62 inches fell on March 18 and then 1.17 fell on March 23. The month closed out with 1.30 in the gauge on March 31.
April
The month of April ended with 7.10 inches of rain in the gauge. With the moisture being scattered out over those 30 days. The first measurable moisture was April 5 with .31 inches and then April 11 with .17 inches followed up on April 13-15 with .68, 1.59, and .94 respectively. The rain continued on April 16 with 2.0 inches and the 17 with .42 inches and there was .12 in the gauge on April 18. The skies were silent for a couple of days and 1.5 fell on April 21 and then .72 on April 26.
May
May’s total moisture was close to April’s with 7.18 in the gauge. The month opened up with 1.49 inches on the first day, .77 on May 6, .47 on May 13 and .31 on May 14. The next time water came from the skies was on May 22 with .25 on that day and .15 on the next. May 25 and 26 racked up 1.88 and 1.74 inches respectively with the last measurable moisture on May 27 with .12 in the gauge.
June
June vyed for one of the driest months of the year with 1.33 inches of rain in the gauge for the entire month. There were only three days of moisture measured. The totals were .33 inches on June 3, .82 on June 8 and .18 on June 18. The rest of the month was dry.
July
July broke June’s drought on the first day, but the month only totaled up 5.06 inches of rain. On July 1, .55 inches was in the gauge, July 4 there was .10 inches with July 10 measuring .12 inches and July 14 .50. Rain also came July 18 and 19 with .29 and .15 and then 2.00 inches fell on July 25. The month closed out with .20, .97 and .18 in the gauge on July 29-31 respectively.
August
In its usual hot fashion, August only had 3.83 inches of rain with the moisture scattered all across the month. August 1 saw .10 inches while August 9 saw 1.63 and Aug. 10 as well as the 12 had .12. The next rain came Aug. 17 with .90. August 21-24 measured .04, .10, .10 and .02 respectively. The last moisture of the month was recorded on Aug. 29 with .70.
September
September beat July with the driest month of the year with the gauge only measuring 1.28 for the month. Moisture was measured only five days out of the month. There was .24 in Sept. 5, .59 on the seventh, .10 on the tenth as well as the twelfth with .25 measured on Sept. 25.
October
October came in third place as driest month with 2.81 inches and the gauge was dry all the way until October 13 when the first measurable rain was 1.18. Then on October 16 there was .12 and October 25 came in with .63 and the last rain fell October 30 with .88.
November
November sprinkled some rain across the month with 3.38 inches measured. On November 5 .97 fell and .40 fell November 5 with November 7 coming in at .25 inches. The next moisture came Nov. 15 with .15 and then November 25 with .15 and November 26 with .35. The month closed out with 1.10 on November 30.
December
December rounded out the year with 7.53 inches on the books. The first rain came Dec. 5 with .45 and then 1.28 fell on Dec. 6 followed by .30 on the seventh, .12 on the eighth, .42 on the ninth, .05 on the tenth and .75 on the eleventh. December 14 saw 2.17 inches of rain and an additional .72 fell on Dec. 15. The gauge got a little drier the rest of the month with .02 measured both December 18 and 19 and .06 on Dec. 20. The month rounded out with .10 on Dec. 22, .15 on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and .12 on Dec. 29, .15 on Dec. 30 and .35 on Dec. 31.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.