For the first time since these awards were handed out, the Pontotoc Progress Best Of section is in a magazine format this year.
“We are happy to move to this full color glossy format to put our very best foot forward when it comes to our winners in these categories,” said Lisa Bryant, Progress general manager. “We hope you enjoy this magazine and put it out to share with all your friends.”
This year’s three main winners are: Man of the Year, Dennis Cox; Woman of the Year, Melissa Chavers and Business of the Year Learning Tree Children’s Academy.
Pontotoc’s man Dennis Cox said he has always loved Pontotoc and the small town atmosphere here.
And serving his hometown is something he learned at a very early age. “I grew up serving the public,” he said.
“My daddy had Larry’s Quick Stop there on the corner of Oxford and Main and I was the little short kid checking everyone out when they came to the store.”
He paused and smiled thoughtfully. “My dad always said ‘Be nice to everyone. They pay your bills.’”
Cox said that his mom and dad lived what they believed. “I know right from wrong because of how they lived.”
Pontotoc’s woman Melissa Chavers said she loves the things her mama instilled in her life.
“Mama said ‘Don’t judge people.’ She grew up poor. She said for me to let people’s character come through. ‘Be good to everybody no matter what they say or think,’ was something else she always said.”
Melissa said that her mama was a meek and mild person “and she always thought the things I did was funny.” She smiled broadly.
And she loves the title her grands gave her, because now she has many children calling her that, too.
“I never walk into War-Mart and not hear ‘Big Mama’ from across the store somewhere. It’s like having a whole bunch of grandchildren.”
Chavers is the owner and operator of the business of the year as well.
“I am very picky about who is with my children,” she said and grinned broadly. “And I am also particular about who comes on the premises by making sure every child is as safe and secure as I can manage it, which is why I have cameras and a security system.”
And what has surprised her the most is how the community has come together to love and support her business. “The whole community has wrapped their arms around this and whatever we have needed they have been here to help. It means a lot to me. I moved here from California and you just don’t get this sense of community.”
This is just a little taste of what you will read in the magazine. It will also reveal who won the best of in each category that you the readers of the Pontotoc Progress chose. We hope you will enjoy learning who the best of is in our community.