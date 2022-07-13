In January Pontotoc’s Miss Hospitality Emily Warren started on a journey to put Pontotoc on the map and she has loved every moment. This week she is in Hattiesburg to make our county shine state wide through her smiles and grace.
“I have found so much joy being able to connect with the people of Pontotoc County and more specifically the next generation of Mississippians,” Warren said.
She said that she wants to make an impact on others, no matter what path of employment they will choose. “One of my priorities has always been to pour the same love and encouragement I received growing up into the people who will be our future.”
And she is quick to admit that she has had some great examples in front of her. “I have grown up seeing the impact other local titleholders have had on my community and around the state,” she said. “The love and support they gave me really encouraged me to follow in their footsteps.”
Mississippi is the only state that has a Miss Hospitality Pageant. The first one was held in 1949. This pageant provides opportunities for young ladies age 18 to 24 to spread that hospitality across the state and throughout the country.
The competition allows the young ladies the opportunity to earn some of the $100,000 in scholarships available to Mississippi colleges and universities. They will also be able to learn more about Mississippi's rich heritage and to develop their own interview, public speaking, and interpersonal skills.
The contestants leave the experience with new friendships, increased confidence, and a deeper understanding of all that Mississippi has to offer.
But what about the one who walks away with the crown and title? She serves as Mississippi's goodwill ambassador.
Miss Hospitality participates in several events throughout her year of service that promote economic development and tourism in the state. She traditionally attends the Governor's Conference on Tourism and the Dixie National Rodeo.
She represents Mississippi as one of several public figures at the annual Mississippi Day in Central Park in New York City. She also takes part in various parades and ribbon cuttings throughout the state.
Emily knows the importance of her role not only on a state level but especially on the local level.
“Miss Hospitality is centered around promoting tourism and economic growth on local and state levels. This is so beneficial for Pontotoc County by giving a larger platform to share all the fantastic things we have to offer on a state level and beyond.”
Since she has lived in Pontotoc all these years, and there are so many great things to talk about, she said it was a challenge to come up with her commercial for our county.
“Coming up with my commercial for locals was challenging initially because I was not really sure what I wanted to specifically highlight, but once I figured it out it’s actually been an idea I’ve stuck with for my state competition as well.”
And she gave us a sneak peek idea of what it will be, “My commercial highlights the family friendly atmosphere of the Tanglefoot Food Truck Park which I feel best encapsulates the spirit of Pontotoc County’s hospitality,” she said.
When she landed in Hattiesburg last Sunday, July 10 she has since been in a whirlwind of activities, starting with rehearsals that afternoon. Monday saw more rehearsals and a tailgate party and Tuesday she toured Hattiesburg and did some community service projects followed by a Breakfast at Tiffany’s party that evening.
“Wednesday morning (today, July 13) I will have my one-on-one interviews with the judges, more rehearsals, and a relaxed camping party this evening.
“Thursday is full panel interviews and full dress rehearsals.
“Friday morning I will have my Mississippi Speech, an autograph party at Turtle Creek Mall, rehearsals, and preliminaries that evening where I’ll perform my hometown commercial and complete in evening gown. Saturday we have a farewell brunch and finals that evening!”
And if you catch a sense of excitement in her voice, it is because she is indeed excited and ready to compete, in fact, she is not even nervous, “My prep team has worked extremely hard to ensure I feel as prepared as possible for state competition, so I’m not really feeling nervous, just excited for the week!”
A different angle that the contestants had to work with this year was through social media. You will see all kinds of interesting things about Pontotoc on her facebook page.
“Each contestant has been challenged to share specific posts through our social media challenge, and judges will actually choose a social media winner who will receive additional scholarships. I have had a lot of fun creating content and exploring not only Pontotoc County but all of Mississippi as well!” she enthused.
With her final competition coming up Saturday, if you would like to wish her well through flowers, gifts or cards they can be sent to:
US CONFERENCE SERVICES
EMILY WARREN
MISS HOSPITALITY
118 COLLEGE DRIVE BOX #5102
HATTIESBURG, MS 39406
For UPS Packages
MISS HOSPITALITY - ATTN: TIFFANY HAMMOND
USM RECEIVING
2609 W 4TH STREET
HATTIESBURG. MS 39401.