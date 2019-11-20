In this weeks paper you will find Pontotoc’s Open House Guide. There are three pages filled with ads from retailers that will be open on Sunday afternoon for the annual Christmas Open House.
All week, I have been watching the store fronts change into a Christmas theme.
Each one of these businesses spend hours making their windows beautiful. A store window is a preview of what you will find when you walk into the store.
There is more that goes into dressing a window than just putting stuff in there. Just like the inside of the store, a retailer is trying to let you see how something could look on you or how it can fit into your house.
They spend hours setting up presentations that invites you in, but displays their merchandise to make it easy to see and appealing to view.
Pontotoc goes all out on Open House. They not only get their store ready for the crowds, they find bargains that will jump start your Christmas shopping.
Like throwing a party at your house, they welcome their guest with refreshments and offer door prizes to those that come by and visit them.
This Open House event has been going on for years and each year the merchants find ways to make it worth the trip downtown to enjoy the Christmas Spirit.
I want to enjoy each Holiday and Thanksgiving is one of my favorite Holidays, but a lot of Thanksgiving is being thankful for the blessings of the past year, but also, it is the beginning of the Christmas Holiday.
Pontotoc’s Christmas Open House is always the Sunday before Thanksgiving and it always puts me in the mood to begin planning and shopping for Christmas.
Open House has grown each year as Pontotoc has grown and you have more choices than ever before.
Come out and find the perfect gift for those on your Christmas list.