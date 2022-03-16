Back in the early 1900s if someone wanted to enjoy a stay at a luxurious hotel they had to look no further than Main Street. The Sawilmon Hotel was a grand structure built by John Henry Salmon who believed in building things on a large scale.
The hotel was a three story brick building covering a half a block and was begun in 1910 and completed in 1911. This building housed a 65 room hotel, a dry goods store and The First National Bank. [The First Choice Bank of today sits on the original corner on the north end of that block.]
Salmon often went to New York, St. Louis and Chicago to by merchandise for the Salmon-Wilson Wholesale company which he owned in partnership with Jeff Wilson.
Once the hotel was built, a contest was held to name it and the Baptist minister’s daughter, Elizabeth Cooper, was awarded $5 for her winning entry. She used a combination of the builder’s names, Salmon and Wilson, thus Sawilmon.
The partnership was dissolved in the early 1920s and the Sawilmon became the sole property of John Henry Salmon. The late Ann McDonald Berryhill gave the history of the hotel and wrote of what it was like to live in the grand hotel in the book “From These Hills,” which was originally published in 1976. She was the granddaughter of John Henry Salmon.
“My parents and I lived in the Sawilmon and so did other families because the third floor was made into apartments. Those of us who shared the excitement of life there especially remember the hotel lobby with its fifty foot skylight three stories overhead.”
She went on to relate that her Granny Salmon placed ferns on the bannisters of the winding stairway surrounding the second and third floors sending rich green fronds cascading toward the lobby area. “In the winter months poinsettias bloomed profusely among the fernery,” she wrote.
The Sawilmon prided itself with some of the best meals around. In fact on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1914, a large crowed enjoyed a magnificent dinner for only 50 cents per plate.
Jane Young reminiscences
Jane Latham Young was another lady who lived at the hotel as a child, “To me it was the Waldorf, The New Yorker and all the luxurious hotels of today. Every day was exciting to me then, people were constantly coming and going. Listening to the traveling men, or drummers as they were called, telling stories made me feel [like] the most important person in the world. The dining room with all its gleaming silver, white linen table cloths and napkins reminded me later of a dining car on a train; and the food, that was something else! No one could excel the Sawilmon staff.”
Callie B. Young reminiscences
In the book Folk Tales, Facts and Fabulations: stories of Pontotoc county, the late Callie B. Young related of her stay in the Sawilmon Hotel in the early 1920s when she had to go to town from Zion (east of town near Tupelo) to speak at the expression contest for children at the County Rally.
“A room was reserved for my sister and me at the Sawilmon Hotel,” she wrote. “We were to stay there all day while Mr. Roy Donaldson [Zion School principal] and the three boys … went on to the school grounds for the athletic events.
“I had never seen a hotel before and such grandeur was almost more than I could stand. We were in a big room — lobby was a word unknown to me—which had a winding stairway that went up and up, and at the very top was a window, shiny and bright from the morning sun. (Later I learned this was called a skylight.)
When we started up the stairway to our room on the second floor, my hands reached out and touched one of the potted plants. The lacy-like stems were soft and yielding to my touch.
Our room had a bed with a pretty coverlet, two stuffed chairs and a table. There was a framed painting of a flower garden on one wall, and lace curtains hung at the windows.
“I didn’t rest much. There were too many things to see and hear. I wanted to explore the hotel, even go up and down the stairs. My sister would not let me.
I did get to peep into the dining room when we went down to sit in the big room. While she talked with some people around her, I wandered around a little, and that’s when I saw the dining room. Such elegance! The tables were covered with white cloths like my mama used only when the preacher or some other important person ate with us. All that silver, china and crystal stuff was shiny.
To my disappointment, we did not eat in the dining room. We returned to our room and ate the sausage and biscuits, stuffed eggs, and teacakes from our shoebox. As I ate one of my mother’s teacakes, I imagined what it would be like to sit grandly at one of the tables with a silver fork in my hand.
The story continues
The basement of the Sawilmon was used as a sample room for the salesmen that came in on the train. Two or three times a day porters would walk to the depot to meet incoming passenger trains and then trudge up the hill with his load of luggage. Wheelbarrows or a dray wagon [a heavy duty freight wagon] were often used to carry heavy loads since the salesmen brought many trunks of merchandise to display.
“After a busy day, hotel guests retired to [their] second floor rooms, which were furnished with beautiful furniture and paintings, or come to the lobby to sit in big rocking chairs and swap stories,” wrote Beryhill. “Some preferred to play cards, Rook was especially popular, while others enjoyed gathering around my Aunt Vera Salmon’s grand piano in the second floor parlor to sing or hear my mother play. Many times salesmen on return trips would bring sheet music they wanted the Salmon girls to play.”
Guests at the hotel were provided clean linens through the hard work of local women who laundered in large iron washpots at their homes. The hotel was kept warm with steam until 1924 when a porter over-stoked the furnace.
Space heaters were used after that, and a faulty flu was believed to be the cause of the fire the took the grand hotel down. These heaters were round stove pipe looking heaters on four legs. On Saturday, December 9, 1933 the Sawilmon burned in the same grand scale that it was built.
“I vividly remember the wailing fire sirens, the helter skelter of people trying to save their belongings,” wrote Berryhill. She said the glow from the flames was seen as far away as Hickory Flat, with fire departments from Tupelo and New Albany coming to assist.
Bigham-Anderson-Givhan Hardware building on the south side of the block was the only thing that was saved in the tragic fire.
The Pontotoc Progress reported that citizens worked to clear the streets of debris on Sunday with many loads of the brick hauled to the school grounds to make sidewalks. Curious visitors from neighboring towns came in throngs to view the destruction.
A few meager items were saved by those living in the Sawilmon apartments. Only the records of the First National Bank which were in the fire proof vaults were unharmed. These were the Great Depression days so there was no insurance coverage on the Sawilmon and very little insurance on other personal property and household goods.
So as you walk down the sidewalk by the First Choice Bank, linger for a moment and see if you hear the strains of a piano and people laughing and talking while enjoying an elegant dinner in Pontotoc’s grandest hotel on Main Street none that followed have ever matched the grandeur and the glory of the Sawilmon.