remember when I was just a boy, Daddy would take my hand. He’d say “Come on, son, it’s Friday night and the Rebel is gonna roll in. It’s gonna bring folks in from Memphis, it’s gonna take ‘em down to Mobile.”
Lt. Col. Mack Secord, the son of the late Gladys Donaldson Secord, recently sent the Town Square Post Office Museum a treasure in the form of a watercolor painting. The painting depicts a fast moving red and white locomotive steaming right at you from the rail line and the name “Rebel” is carefully painted onto the red background of the engine.
Col. Mack received the painting as a gift from his wife. “Because my home office was littered with airplane posters, my wonderful wife saw me admiring the Rebel drawing in some publication six or eight years ago and hid it from me until my birthday rolled around,” he said.
The Rebel had a special affinity in his heart because of the memories it brought back.
“My parents moved to Pontotoc in 1931 because that is where her parents, Dr. and Mrs. R.P. Donaldson lived.” But on the way, Col. Mack made a surprise entrance into the world, deciding to be born two months premature at just over four pounds while his parents were in Montgomery, Alabama on their trek west to Pontotoc.
But that didn’t deter his parents from their initial plans and soon they were settled into Pontotoc where he continued his young life under the watchful eye of his grandfather whose ties to the railroad locomotive were of the doctoring kind. The Rebel which was part of the GM&O rail line ran from Memphis to Mobile and turn around in Mobile and came back through to Memphis.
“Back in this days, the GM&O railroad selected doctors at various stations along the line to be what they called railroad surgeons, in case any of their employees were injured on the job,” recalled Col. Mack. If this were to be the case, “the nearest ‘Railroad Surgeon’ was alerted and expected to respond quickly. I’m not sure if they were paid for these duties, but the doctors and their families received free passes to go anywhere on the GM&O.”
Col. Mack said his grandfather was a light sleeper, and was up every day and drove to the railroad station “just before the northbound Rebel arrived at 5:05 a.m. to see if anyone on the train crew needed care. He also picked up several copies of that day’s Jackson Daily News and dropped them off at Anderson’s Drugstore. By the time I was 3, I started going with him almost every day as we greeted the GM&O crew.”
And Dr. Donaldson didn’t stop there, he was also on hand to meet the night train along with his young grandson. “Because the southbound Rebel came through Pontotoc at 11:37 p.m., that was several hours after most folks had gone to bed.”
Col. Mack was afforded the thrill of riding the beloved train when he was a teenager, “I visited my aunt and uncle in Clinton, Miss. when I was a teenager and rode the Rebel from Jackson to Pontotoc overnight.” However, when he stepped off the train, although a thousand memories of his grandfather probably flooded his mind, “this was several years after my grandfather’s death, so he wasn’t there to meet me. It was the only time I ever rode the Rebel.”
Although he did love the train, airplanes were his career. “When I graduated from the University of Alabama in 1952, I received three pieces of paper. One was a diploma, one was a commission as an Air Force second lieutenant and the third was orders to active duty to become a pilot. I flew in the Air Force for 22 years, retired, and bought my own airplane.”
Col. Mack settled in Atlanta, Georgia for some time. “I used [the airplane] for several years to fly from my home in Atlanta to visit my mother in Pontotoc. When I finally sold my airplane in 2015, my logbook showed a total pf 13,000 accident-free hours.”
Today the retired Air Force Colonel lives in South Carolina. He has never been to the museum here in Pontotoc, “but after seeing some of the photos Martha Jo Coleman showed me, I am looking forward to a visit in the near future.”
And when he visits, perhaps through memory’s ear he will hear the lone whistle of the train that kept Pontotoc connected to the outside world for many years.
The Rebel keeps on rollin’ down the line, down the line; ridin’ on the rails of yesterday and down the tracks of time. Leavin’ a string of memories danglin’ in my mind.
Words in italics are the song “Rebel Keeps on Rolling” written by Pontotoc Native Jimmy Weatherly.