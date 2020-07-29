Enjoy the nicer slice of life. It has been one of those years. Most of you readers feel like you have been a bear in a cave, so let us spread some sunshine into your day with our newest Welcome Home magazine.
The publication is a month late due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is not short on pictures or information.
The magazine highlights everything from the policemen who protect us to the farmers who grow our food.
On the cover we highlight students from D.T. Cox elementary school learning the finer points of life such as how to dance the Virginia Reel.
Our introduction to this year’s magazine features a double page spread of the Trace Lake at Sunset with the orange and purple clouds reflecting on the massive body of water taken by photographer Terry Wood. It says in part: “Nothing inspires art, poetry, songs, a story; or the close of the day like a sunset painted by God in the sky, reflected upon the mirrored water beneath. Pontotoc is a community with water hidden in the hills and hollows where folks can go to for a refuge to think, fish or simply unwind from the day. It is from these moments of reflection that we draw our strength for the new sunrises ahead.”
Stories in this year’s magazine include the Pontotoc Police Bike Patrol, Pontotoc City Landscape Superintendent Terry Lynn Donaldson, Daniel Forman’s successful South Wind Stables, the importance of our Pontotoc County Airport, South Pontotoc Band directing couple Vance and Dale Wigginton and the farming success story of Jacob and Olivia White.
Photo spreads in the magazine include we salute all who protect, gathering spaces with friendly faces, letter children shine, we thrive on shopping locally, the sweet music of learning and laughter and out community family welcomes you.
The magazine also tells you how to get connected in the city and county of Pontotoc, who the official contacts are, the clubs and organizations, houses of prayer, public learning institutions, calendar and the chamber business directory.
Make sure you check out the 91 businesses that are represented in these pages and visit their shops and thank them for bringing this scrapbook of home for your enjoyment.
This full color treasure is free so make sure you drop by the Progress and pick up your copy.