Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 18 felony arrests made from May 1 through May 31.
Those arrested and charged included:
-Kenneth Armstrong, 46, of Danny Whitt Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Billy Baily, 51, of Vaughn Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $20,000;
-Torey Berry, 37, of County Road 51, Tupelo; charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell; bond set at $7,500;
-Brice Blount, 20, of Highway 341, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Randy Bolen, 42, of Subertown Road, Ecru; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at 15,000;
-Karrie Colburn, 43, of Danny Whitt Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Jonathan Curle, 35, of Smith Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Joshua Estes, 26, of Highway 9, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Jeffery Floyd, 48, of Lee Line Rd, Tupelo; charged with DUI 3rd; bond set at $5,000;
-Brianna Jordan, 19, of Cairo Loop, Ecru; charged with sexual battery; bond set at $50,000;
-Nicholas Kennedy, 35, of County Road 6121, Baldwyn; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond set at $5,000;
-Marcus Kirk, 43, of Rebeca Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Krystal Long, 42, of Honeysuckle Lane, Pontotoc; charged with failure to register as a sex offender; bond set at $5,000;
-Anthony McGregory, 41, of Airport Road, Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $5,000;
-Amanda Page, 40, of Subertown Road, Ecru; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $15,000;
-Tena Sowell, 50, of Frost Lane, Belden; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Sonny Valentine, 58, of Eighth Street, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;
-Tony Wardlaw, 52, of Waugh Road, Randolph; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000.