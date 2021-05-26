Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 19 felony arrests made during the month of April 2021.
In April 2020 Pontotoc County Sheriff Department deputies answered 330 calls for service.
Felony arrests reported included:
-Taylor Wiegel, 28, of Old Aberdeen Road, Columbus; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;
-Scotty Wells, 30, of Cabra Trail, Pontotoc; charged with possession of stolen property; bond was set at $5,000;
-Mitchell S. Ward, 33, of Kings Highway, Tupelo; charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; weapons possession by a felon; child abuse; conspire to sell controlled substance; sale of meth; bond was set at $20,000;
-Tyler Warren, 29, of Jaggers Road, Tupelo; charged with domestic violence/agravated assault; bond was set at $20,000;
-Dongarn Spragin, 20, of Kings Highway, Tupelo; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; bond was set at $7,500;
-Kenneth Redmond, 46, of Country Village, Oxford; charged with receiving stolen property; bond was set at $10,000;
-Niva Mitchell, 36, of Kings Highway, Pontotoc; charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance-enhanced by firearm; bond was set at $7,500;
-Jakiylon Mitchell, 18, of Kings Highway, Pontotoc; charged with conspire to sell a controlled substance; child abuse, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; sale of meth; bond was set at $15,000;
-Nancy Mac, 44, of Mississippi Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;
-Kameron Lovelace, 21, of Christian Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-James Kisner, 56, of Bridgman Loop, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;
-William Hoskins, 28, of Bridgman Loop, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;
-Breann Holland, 18, of Kings Highway, Pontotoc; charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; bond was set at $7,500;
-Tracy Holland, 42, of Highway 9, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;
-Tyler Grose, 28, of County Road 44, Etta; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;
-Nathaniel Dowdy, 28, of Raines Drive, Pontotoc; charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond was set at $25,000;
-Robert Dillard, 48, of County Road 317, Blue Springs; charged with possession of meth; bond was set at $5,000;
-Kayla Davis, 36, of Russell Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Alex Byers, 32, of Christian Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000.