Pontotoc men and women finished high in the field across the board at the Region 1-4A championship meet in Pontotoc on Apr. 15.
In boys' action Pontotoc's Tyshawn Loftis and Montinque Wilson took first and second place in the 100 meter dash, as they did in the 200 meter. Caiden Ivey finished third in the 400 meter dash.
Moving on to the 800 meter run, Freddy Porter took second place. Porter also took the top spot in the 1600 meter, with his teammate Cooper Parmer taking second. Parmer was first across the line in the 3200 meter.
On the hurdles Carson Fowler was first in the 110 meter. At 300 meters Carter Mann and Fowler took first and second respectively.
The Warrior men were best in the 4x100 relay, with a time of 44.51 seconds. They also topped the competition in the 4x200, coming in at 1:33.74. Staying consistent, the Men of the Tribe took top honors in the 4x400, at 3:45.49. Give the Warriors the superfecta as well, as they won the 4x800 relay at 8:47.90.
In the triple jump Jordan Ball took second followed by teammate Nick Townsend in third.
Logan Moore outsoared all competitors in the pole vault.
Cameron Chunn finished second for the Warriors in the discus.
On the ladies' side Jessica Woods took second in the 100 meter dash, as well as third in the 200 meter. The top three spots belonged to the Women of the Tribe in the 400 meter, with Carmen Owen finishing first, followed by Jakila Feagin and Kaylin Simmons.
First and second place in the 100 meter hurdles belonged to Mackaly Brown and Shariah Fields respectively. Their teammate Makayla Boyd took second in the 300 meter.
As did their male teammates, the ladies swept the field in the team relays. The Lady Warriors took first in the 4x100 meter with a time of 53.13 seconds. In the 4x200 their 1:53.33 was best. In the 4x400 they were first at 4:27.23, and in the 4x800 nobody could top their 10:38.52.
In the high jump Mackaly Brown took second place, and she took first in the long jump. In the triple jump Alayna Ball took first and Makayla Boyd took third.
The Warrior women also had the best pole vaulter, with Ava Robbins taking top honors. Riley Stanford finished second in the discus.
"We have girls still competing in 15 of 18 events, as well as 16 of 18 for the boys, and we couldn't ask for much more than that headed to north half" said Pontotoc Track and Field Coach Brian Morgan. "We're very proud of the way they compete and the way they are finishing each event."