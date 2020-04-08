A Pontotoc business owner has applied for a piece of the $350 billion the federal government has allocated for helping him survive the COVID-19 crisis, but as of Friday he had no response.
“We’re still waiting for the paperwork to be processed,” said Terry Butler, owner of City Cleaners in Pontotoc. Butler hoped to give his six employees, who are losing much-needed hours, some good news. He’s committed to keeping them on, Butler said.
The Small Business Administration announced last week that, through its Paycheck Protection Program, it will provide loans to businesses, in existence since at least February, with 500 or fewer employees, to help them stay afloat through June 30. The money must be used for payroll, including healthcare costs, mortgage, rent, or utilities. So along as employers meet these requirements, the loans are 100 percent forgivable.
The Paycheck Program is part of the CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed on April 1. It is the largest public relief package in U.S. history, and provides $2.2 trillion in aid.
Butler’s traffic has dropped exponentially. Much of his business comes from cleaning work clothes—from business suits to mechanics’ coveralls. People are working from home, and washing their own clothes, Butler said. They don’t need dry cleaning.
Clothes for funerals and other necessary events top the list, Butler said. Otherwise, he runs his machinery as little as possible, minimizing cost and limiting his few employees to exposure.
“For a while, we’ve just had two in the shop,” said Butler.
A friend in the banking industry told Butler about the Paycheck Program even before the SBA began widely publicizing it. Butler visited sba.gov, read up on the program, and filed an application.
The SBA is relying on local banks to help disperse the loans, but reports nationwide indicate the process hasn’t gone as smoothly as expected. Meanwhile, Butler remains hopeful.
“The future is uncertain,” Butler said. “This recession is nobody’s fault, but we’re certainly feeling the effects. We rely on faith. We are thankful for our business.”