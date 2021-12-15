PONTOTOC- It was a chilly night in The Ditch for Pontotoc to host the Mooreville Troopers on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors improved to 4-3 on the season, and (3-1 in division) with a pair of division wins last week.
Pototoc defeated the Mooreviile Lady Troopers on Dec. 7 at home. Paula Gomez put the Lady Warriors on top early with a point off a free kick just two minutes into the game. A goal from Gomez extended Pontotoc's lead with 20 minutes left before the half.
Mooreville’s Caroline Ward scored a goal in the second half to put the final score at 2-1 in favor of the Lady Warriors. The Lady Troopers fell to 1-2 for the season.
The Lady Warriors also defeated South Pontotoc on Dec. 10, 8-0. Six players scored goals, including two each by Mikayla Wendler and Kareli Mendoza.
Boys
The Warriors improved to 500 on the season (4-4) overall, (1-1 in division) with a clean sheet division win over the Troopers, 7-0. Pontotoc’s Ashton Maffett would put the Warriors on the board first with a head-shot with 24:46 remaining on the clock. Pontotoc’s Brayden Arratia had an outstanding night- leading the Warriors in scoring.
The Troopers fell to 2-4 for the season.
Pontotoc boys also defeated South Pontotoc (6-4 overall, 0-1 in division).
Pontotoc men and women play at Itwamba AHS on Friday. South Pontotoc travels to Caledonia tomorrow night.