PONTOTOC- Both the Pontotoc boys and girls soccer teams battled in evenly-matched division contests against Itawamba AHS on Friday night. In the end both games were carbon-copies of each other, 1-1 stalemates that were ultimately decided via penalty kick shootouts. The Lady Warriors were able to end the night with a 2-1 victory, while the boys came up just short.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you