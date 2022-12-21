PONTOTOC- Both the Pontotoc boys and girls soccer teams battled in evenly-matched division contests against Itawamba AHS on Friday night. In the end both games were carbon-copies of each other, 1-1 stalemates that were ultimately decided via penalty kick shootouts. The Lady Warriors were able to end the night with a 2-1 victory, while the boys came up just short.
Lady Warriors v. IAHS
Pontotoc and Itawamba AHS played to a scoreless first half. There was no score until the 66th minute when the Lady Warriors’ Paola Gomez executed a beautiful corner kick to set up Kareli Mendoza right at the goal, who put PHS up 1-0.
In the 69th minute the Lady Indians tied the game up on a goal from Olivia Smith. It remained tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. In the first 10-minute overtime period Itawamba got a few good looks at the goal, but they did not convert. It was still 1-1 after a second 10-minute overtime.
It then proceeded into penalty kicks. Gomez, Avery Walton and Shelby Tigner made their shots for Pontotoc, while Melanie Holt, Smith and Kylee King made their shots for the Lady Indians for a 3-3 tie. Mendoza drilled the ball into the back of the net on the first shot of sudden death. Avery Hillhouse then made an attempt for the Lady Indians, which was stopped on a nice save by Pontotoc goalie Jaycie Walker to give the Lady Warriors the victory.
“I think our team gave about as much as they could have tonight,” said Pontotoc coach Justin Jensen. “When you do that you don’t always win, but a lot of times you do. I thought we executed our game plan to a T. It came down to some kicks. Some girls stepped up and made some big time goals, and Jaycie (Walker) made a couple of big saves down the stretch.”
Warriors v. IAHS
Eddie Nolasco had a nice run at the goal early in the boys game, but the Indian goalkeeper came out and just barely corralled the ball to keep it from getting past him. In the 25th minute Crossland Malone made a nice corner kick; Brayden Arratia followed it up with a header that just missed. In the 32nd minute Itawamba broke free for a run at the net, but Caiden Ivy came up with a big play to clear the ball for Pontotoc. In the final minute of the first half, Malone scored to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
In the 45th minute Itawamba came up with a goal to tie it up 1-1. Despite solid opportunities for both teams, neither could score during the remainder of regulation. The same 1-1 stalemate held through two 10-minute overtimes. Pontotoc goalie Luke Hammer helped the Warriors stay alive with several big saves during the final couple of minutes of the first OT.
The Indians narrowly prevailed by a single goal in the penalty kick shootout to pick up the win.
Lady Warriors v. Caledonia
The Lady Warriors dropped a division game at Caledonia on Dec. 13, 2-0. Avery Waldon made an assist to Mikayla Wendler who put one in the net in the first seven minutes of the contest, putting Pontotoc on the board first. That was the only score they managed, however. In the second half, Caledonia scored off a corner kick, then off a free kick with 20 minutes remaining, a shot Pontotoc Coach Justin Jensen called a “great shot.”
“They scored two goals on set pieces, (a type of offensive play that occurs during the stoppage of play),” said Jensen. “We executed our game plan, and our defense played the way we wanted to play. We need to work on our counter attacks and fast breaks.” The Lady Warriors were 8-2 overall after a win over South Pontotoc on Monday, as well as 2-1 in Division 2-4A.
Warriors v. Caledonia
The Pontotoc Warrior boys also lost to Caledonia, 2-1. The Warriors had a shot ricochet off the post in the first five minutes of play, one that Coach Cullen Pollard said they’d like to have back. Crossland Malone eventually put one in the net for Pontotoc, their lone score.
Caledonia scored on a corner kick, then took advantage of a momentary lapse in defense on the part of the Warriors down the home stretch, according to Pollard.
“We had some good shots on goal, and we played well 98 percent of the game,” said Pollard. “We had a costly mistake near the end. We worked hard all week on solving some issues, and I was pleased overall with how we executed.”
