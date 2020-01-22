PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors (15-6-1) rolled over rival South Pontotoc 7-0 Thursday night on the program's Senior Night, with the Lady Warriors also picking up a 7-0 win.
PHS jumped on top early with when Spencer Bass scored in the fifth minute after a pass from Ross Mathews. Enrique Mendoza netted a shot in the 12th minute off of a deflection, and Miles Galloway found Alan Morales for a goal in the 16th minute. The Warriors would add another goal late in the half to go up 4-0 when Brayden Arratia booted one in in the 35th minute.
Three seniors scored after the break to finish off the game midway through the second half. Ross Mathews found the back of the net in the 47th minute, Reed Emison in the 55th minute and Robert Ramos in the 57th minute.
"Senior Night is always a special night," said Pontotoc head coach Tyler Moore. "I thought we got off to a fast start and met our goal for what we wanted to do in the first half, which allowed us to get some of our seniors some more playing time than they normally do."
The Warriors dominated both on offense and, perhaps even more impressively, on defense, taking 29 shots and holding South to no shots on goal.
"Defense is one thing we are going to have to focus on for the playoffs," coach Moore said. "We are going to have to put pressure (on opponents) all over the field. That's one thing that has gotten progressively better over the course of the season. Everyone has bought into playing defense rather than just the back line.
"Over the last three years these seniors have gone 23-3 in division play. They have brought a standard of excellence."
The following night Pontotoc wrapped up its division schedule by defeating Shannon 7-0 at home. Bass and Mendoza each found the back of the net twice, with other goals from Morales, Emison and Mathews. Ashton Maffett and Dylan Shipton each recorded two assists, while Mathews also had an assist. The Warriors had already clinched the Division 2-4A crown, but the win over the Red Raiders capped off a perfect 10-0 record inside the division. The next closest team was second-place Caledonia with 3 division losses.
It is Pontotoc's second straight division title, as they also were the Division 1-4A champions in 2018-19 with an 8-0 division record.
On Saturday the Warriors dropped a non-division matchup 1-0 to Corinth on the road.
(G) Pontotoc 7, South Pontotoc 0
In the girls game, the Lady Warriors also rolled to a big rivalry and division win. Katie Hogue found Paola Gomez for the game's first goal. Brenda Mendoza then followed with two unassisted goals, and Katie Munlin scored on an assist from Mendoza to give Pontotoc a 4-0 lead.
Munlin netted PHS's next two goals, giving her a hat trick for the night. Jaleesha Dandridge found the back of the net for Pontotoc's 7th and final goal, and the game was called.
On Friday the Lady Warriors defeated Shannon 7-0. Six different Pontotoc players scored goals- Gomez (2), Brenda Mendoza, Cindy Martinez, B.J. Sanders, Mikayla Wendler, and Kareli Mendoza.
On Saturday the Lady Warriors fell 1-0 to Corinth.