The Pontotoc Lady Warriors cruised, but the boys found themselves in more of a fight as The City took a pair of wins over the Cats from Springville last Monday.
Girls
The Lady Warriors put an 8-0 thumping on the Lady Cougars. Mikayla Wendler sored an early goal, then Taylor Duggar followed with another, as the Lady Warriors raced out to a 2-0 lead by the 32:40 mark.
Pontotoc’s Paola Gomez worked it up the pitch and passed to Wendler who launched a shot just wide left at 25:10.
South’s goalie, Candace Pullman, made a nifty save on a bending Lady Warrior kick, curving left-to-right, stopping a scoring opportunity at 23:55. She stopped another crisp Pontotoc look from 15 yards out at 22:30.
Pontotoc’s Carmen Ownes missed just wide right at the 19 minute mark. Eight minutes later, Avery Walton halted, squared up a good assist from Wendler, and launched a winning shot for a 3-0 lead. Carmen Owens made a precise assist to Kareli Mendoza, whose kick bent right-to-left for a score.
Walton cleaned up a ricochet off the crossbar for a 5-0 lead. South’s goalie, Pullman, made a nifty save on a corner kick from Pontotoc at 10:15.
Pontotoc’s Mendoza and Walton moved the ball crisply back-and-forth between them, setting up a shot that Pullman saved, yet again.
South’s Harper Rush and Kristan Morphis coordinated for a deep penetration into Pontotoc’s end of the pitch inside the 5 minute mark in the first half. It didn’t work out, and Pontotoc’s Carmen Owens benefited from the fast break for a score.
South’s Rush and Morphis again threatened, but Owens cut it off deep along the home crowd's sideline. Mendoza got a goal off a header from a corner kick by Cindy Martinez as the first half expired. Pontotoc hung on for the 8-0 lead.
Owens, Walton and Mendoza all scored two goals.
Afterwards, Coach Justin Jensen was pleased.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how the girls ended the first half of the season,” said Jensen. “We had a tough stretch, and ended up winning 3 of the 4. They played hard and got the job done when they needed to. Now, it’s time for a much needed break to rest and recover.”
The Lady Warriors were 10-2, 3-1 headed into the break.
Boys
In men’s action, the Pontotoc boys won 3-0.
Crossland Malone made a nice chest bump, setting up David Hernandez, who hit a nifty shot, right-to-left, for the game’s opening goal.
Jace Clingan got a reasonably good look but hit wide right from 17 yards out at 31:10.
Rad Alwodi made a good effort from 25 yards out, at 29:30, but just missed.
South’s goalie, Gabe Ruth, made back-to-back saves with 23 minutes left in the first half. Crossland Malone made good on a penalty kick into the upper right corner of the net for a 2-0 Warrior lead. Warrior goalie Caiden Clements made a nifty save at 15:37, then Ruth returned the favor for the Cougars on the other end, stopping a goal on a sharply angled Warrior strike at 13:30. Ruth made another save at 5;55 remaining in the half.
Pontotoc’s Coach Cullen Pollard said his teams needed the win.
“It felt good to win a game after losing hard fought games against Itawamba and Caledonia,” said Pollard. “It was a must win game for us, and our guys showed up and played well. South has a good team, and they get better every year. I was very impressed with them.
