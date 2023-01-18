Pontotoc soccer girls and boys traveled to Springville last Tuesday (Jan. 10) and took a pair of wins from the hosting Cougars.
The Pontotoc girls won 7-0, and the boys won 3-0.
Girls
The girls’ game was a one-sided affair. Goals were scored by Mikayla Wendler (2), Kareli Mendoza, Carmen Owens, Paola Gomez, Cindy Martinez; assists came from Amiyah Pinson, Avery Waldon, Kareli Mendoza, Carmen Ownes, and Paola Gomez.
Pontotoc’s coach, Justin Jensen, said he was reasonably pleased with his team’s effort.
“We passed the ball well, but weren’t finishing well, at first,” said Jensen. “Once we settled in, and started making good on our crosses, shots started falling.” The Pontotoc girls improved to 12-2 (5-1 in division).
Boys
Pontotoc’s Brayden Arratia scored the only goal in the first half of play. Picking up action in the second half, Pontotoc’s Eddie Nolasco made a crossing pass, moving left-to-right, and connected with Kevin Martinez, but he missed just high at 18:35.
Pontotoc goalie Caiden Clements, who came back from a knee injury early in the year, made a good save moments later.
South’s Salvador Diaz broke loose and launched a brisk kick atop the penalty box, but the shot flew high. Pontotoc continued to get decent looks at the goal, and Arratia thumped one with his right foot, missing just right at 12:33. Arratia received a good assist from Crossland Malone, but he narrowly missed a header, wide left, at 11:30.
South’s Noah Fleming loaded up for a long pass near midfield, but the Warriors blocked it with a resounding thump, thwarting an offensive push. Ivan Martinez retreated to stop a breakaway by Pontotoc.
Pontotoc’s Kevin Martinez missed high with a second-chance goal, then Arratia made a nifty assist for a shot, but the shot sailed wide right.
South’s Salvador Diaz made a nice cross pass inside to Noah Fleming, who played it off his chest and launched a strong shot, but the attempted drop kick sailed wide left at 28:25.
Arratia put one in the back of the net for his second score of the night by heading in a corner kick from Crossland Malone with under 23 minutes remaining.
South’s goalie, Marcus Holley, made a nice save on a Warrior shot. Pontotoc’s Nic Garcia made a strong kick for a goal off the left side of the offensive formation for the game’s final score.
At halftime, South’s coach, Zack McDonald, said his boys were doing what he asked of them.
“We’re playing hard and controlling the ball, and we’re pressing at times,” said McDonald.
The game was a must-win in terms of the Cougars’ playoff hopes, according to McDonald. South was 7-7 (3-4 in division, as of the Pontotoc game)
In subsequent soccer news, the Pontotoc boys lost to Caledonia 3-0 last Friday, but bounced back for a resounding 7-0 win over Mooreville on Saturday. Rad Alowdi scored 3 goals in the win.
Pontotoc's coach, Cullen Pollard, was optimistic about his team's chances going forward.
"It looks like we'll finish thrid in our division," said Pollard, on Sunday evening. (Itawamba AHS first, Caledonia second)."Things didn't go well on Friday, but we had a good bounce-back win on Saturday. Our goal has been to make the playoffs and start new from there. Our success has been built around our seniors (Jace Clingan, Brayden Arratia, Caiden Ivy, Noe Gonzalez, Kevin Martinez, Crossland Malone)."
