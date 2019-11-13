Both Pontotoc high school soccer squads have been playing for two weeks and have a fair number of early games under their belt.
The Warriors won a pair of jamboree games in their first action of the year, beating Saltillo 4-0 and Starkville 4-1 on October 29. They then traveled to New Hope for a pair of games on Saturday, November 2. They routed Columbus 6-0 in the first contest, with all six goals coming in the first half. Alan Morales and Brayden Arratia each scored twice, with Kevin Martinez and Spencer Bass also finding the back of the net for the Warriors. Assists were recorded by Robert Ramos, Miles Galloway and Reed Emison. In their second contest they tied 0-0 with New Hope.
Last Thursday the Warriors took on Ripley at the Ditch. The Tigers took the early lead before Morales found Ross Mathews for a goal to tie things up in the 33rd minute. In the opening minutes of the second half Mathews scored off of an assist from Galloway to put Pontotoc up 2-1. Ripley tied it up at 2-2 in the 47th minute, and the scored remained deadlocked until the end of regulation. The Tigers would score in overtime to come away with a 3-2 win.
On Saturday (November 9) Pontotoc traveled to compete in the Oxford Tournament against a pair of 6A teams in Oxford and Pearl. They played neck-in-neck with Oxford, as the game was scoreless at halftime. However, the Chargers grabbed the momentum in the second half with a goal, soon adding another one on their way to a 2-0 win. In the second game of the day the Warriors fell 4-1 to the Pirates. Mathews scored to tie the game at one in the 16th minute, but Pearl recorded three unanswered goals the rest of the way.
The Lady Warriors came away with wins over Columbus and New Hope on November 2. Pontotoc got goals from Shelby Tigner, Kareli Mendoza, Paola Gomez, and Katie Munlin (2) in a 5-0 victory over the Lady Falcons. Mikayla Wendler and Katie Hogue picked up assists. Against New Hope, the Lady Warriors prevailed 2-1, with Munlin and Harlee Wilson finding the back of the net and Hogue and Megan Linley recording assists.
Last Thursday the Lady Warriors rolled 8-0 over Ripley at home. In the opening minutes Avery Walton scored off of a pass from Gomez, and PHS never looked back. Gomez scored the following goal, with an assist by Kareli Mendoza. Walton scored again. Munlin netted a ball with an assist by Hogue, who then picked up another assist on a goal by Brenda Mendoza. Mendoza scored again to make it 6-0 at the half. The Lady Warriors added second half goals from Emma Osborne and Carmen Owens.
On Saturday at the Oxford Tournament, the PHS girls (3-2) fell 7-0 in both games to a pair of strong teams in Lewisburg and Oxford.