The Pontotoc Lady Warriors softball coaches announced on Twitter that they would hold team tryouts Tuesday, May 11 and Friday, May 14 from 3:30 p.m. until. Players must have a physical. Those interested may sign up at the junior high or middle school. Anyone in high school can see one of the coaches.
Pontotoc softball tryouts next Tuesday
Galen Holley
