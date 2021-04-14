Pontotoc and South Pontotoc's tennis teams enjoyed big days at last Tuesday’s Division 2-4A Tournament in Tupelo.
The Warriors and the Cougars both advanced numerous players to the state tournament later this month.
Pontotoc was the division champion in girls doubles and mixed doubles.
Girls doubles team Heather Tedford and Mollie Rackley opened with a win over South Pontotoc’s Yadhira Martinez and Jada Washington, and they followed up with a win over Caledonia to advance to the finals. Tedford and Rackley then took on teammates Alison Floyd and Samantha McGregor in the championship, who advanced with a 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 victory over South Pontotoc’s Leah Long and Maggie Franks, as well as a 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 win over Caledonia. Tedford and Rackley claimed the division crown in the all-PHS title match.
In mixed doubles Pontotoc’s Caroline Howard and Blayze Haynes were the top seed. After a second round bye, Howard and Haynes defeated Caledonia 6-1, 6-3. South Pontotoc’s Matthew Butts and Caitlyn Ard, the second seed, advanced to the title match with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Itawamba. Haynes and Howard defeated Ard and Butts 6-1, 6-2 in the championship.
South was the division champion in boys doubles.
Seniors Isaac Finley and Stroud Mills opened with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Pontotoc. They then defeated Mooreville in the semifinals. Pontotoc’s number one boys doubles duo of Joseph Henry and David Metcalfe entered as the top seed. In the second round they defeated South’s Richie Lilly and Colton Fuqua 6-1, 6-1 before rolling past Caledonia 6-0, 6-1 in the semis to move into the championship. The Cougars’ Finley and Mills took the title with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 victory over Henry and Metcalfe.
South was the runner-up in boys and girls singles. Sam Morgan was the boys singles top seed and defeated his opponent from Caledonia 6-0, 6-0 in the second round. Morgan fell in three sets to Shannon’s Jacob Lindsey in the title match. The Cougars’ Nikki Raines was the second seed and advanced to the championship with a three-set victory (4-6, 6-2, 7-5) over Pontotoc’s Holly Stewart, who was a first round winner. Raines dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Caledonia’s Sunny Logan in the finals.
All of Pontotoc (Heather Tedford/Mollie Rackley, Alison Floyd/Samantha McGregor, Caroline Howard/Blayze Haynes) and South’s (Isaac Finley/Stroud Mills, Matthew Butts/Caitlyn Ard, Sam Morgan, Nikki Raines) qualifiers will compete in the MHSAA Tennis State Individual Championship, which is scheduled for April 26-28 at Oxford’s FNC Tennis Center.