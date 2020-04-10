Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said that all eight of the city's public storm shelters will be open to full capacity during the threat of tornadoes which is currently being forecast for Sunday (April 12).
Martin said the shelters will be open despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Imminent danger takes precedence over possible danger, so if tornado warnings are issued the storm shelters are open to full capacity, no social distancing enforced," Martin said.
Pontotoc's storm shelters are located at: 116 North Main St.; 320 Clark St; 206 HUD St.; 289 Lake Drive; 374 Highway 15 South; 472A Vance St; 290 Eighth St; and 1814 Highway 15 North.
To be alerted of a watch or warning at your location by phone persons may sign up at www.trpdd.com/codered. This Code Red Alert is free.