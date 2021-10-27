The girls of Pontotoc Swim took second place at North Half in Tupelo on Oct. 15. The ladies include, from left, Riley Stanford, Jadariya Williams, Hallie McDonald, Kori Grace Ware, Mak Masters, Callie Anne Patrick, and Kylie Burchfield.
Pontotoc competed for the final time in 2021 at the MHSAA Class I Swimming Championships in Tupelo on Saturday.
The girls came in 12th in the state as a team. Reannon Hicks had a very good day individually for PHS, as she qualified for the finals in two events. In the 100 yard freestyle Hicks finished 6th in the state with a finals time of 1:02.97. She came in 8th in the 100 yard breaststroke with a finals time of 1:21.87.
Kori Grace Ware finished 7th in the state in the 50 yard freestyle by swimming the finals in 29.54 seconds. The girls 200 yard medley relay team of Emily Stegall, Hallie McDonald, Hicks and Ware finished 8th with a time of 2:22.09.
“Reannon and Kori Grace have been with me since 7th grade,” said head coach Zach Gory. “They have become great leaders for us.”
The girls 200 yard freestyle relay team of Emily Stegall, Hallie McDonald, Kylie Burchfield and Riley Stanford just narrowly missed out on a spot in the finals during preliminary competition in the morning, finishing 9th.
“They swam their goal, which was 2:04,” coach Gory said. “They cut three and a half seconds off their time. Sometimes you aren’t necessarily competing against other swimmers but against yourself. Even though they didn’t make it to the finals, that relay team’s performance is probably what I am most proud of.”
Also competing at the state meet for Pontotoc were Ware in the 100 yard backstroke, Kylie Burchfield and Hallie McDonald in the girls 50 yard freestyle, the boys 200 yard freestyle relay team of Jackson Mabus, Buddy Ferguson, Luke Blanchard and Thomas Jefcoat, and the girls 400 yard freestyle relay team of Ware, Hicks, McDonald and Burchfield.
“The boys relay team is a 10th grader, two 9th graders and a 7th grader, and they were top 15 in the state,” coach Gory said. “The girls 200 medley team is made up of a freshman, an eighth grader and two sophomores. The youth we have and their ability to perform at such a young age is exciting.”
It was another good season, especially for the girls, who finished as Class I North State Runner-Up earlier this month.
“On the girls side I really didn’t know what to expect,” coach Gory said. “We had a lot of kids step up. That was big for our program to bring home that trophy at North Half. Saturday didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but I am very optimistic and excited about the future.”