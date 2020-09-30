Pontotoc swimming was back in the pool last Tuesday at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
Pontotoc's girls finished in third place for the second straight meet, while the boys came in fifth.
The Lady Warriors totaled 62 points, behind Tupelo with 221 and Lewisburg with 77.
Rani Greer led the way once again with two wins. Greer topped the field in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:19.67, besting second place Katy West of Tupelo High School by over 11 seconds. She also won the 100 yard breaststroke by over four seconds, posting a time of 1:10.11.
Kori Grace Ware came in 10th in both the girls 100 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke. Reannon Hicks was fifth in the 100 yard breaststroke. Hallie McDonald finished 20th in the 50 yard freestyle.
The team of Ware, Hicks, Greer and Riley Stanford came in third in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2.19.07. The same group finished third in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:33.53.
For the boys J.D. Chism finished second in the 50 yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 yard freestyle. Jacob Vickery and Ellis Maffett finished 19th and 20, respectively, in the 50 yard freestyle. Maffett finished 27th and Vickery 28th in the 100 yard freestyle.
Vickery, Maffett, Buddy Ferguson and J.D. Chism came in fourth in the boys 400 yard freestyle relay.