Pontotoc Swim athletes were excited to swim an outdoor event amid recent concerns over COVID restrictions, but Mother Nature only allowed about half the races to take place before officials terminated competition because of lightening.
The results were as follows:
In Event 1, the girls’ 200 yard medley relay, Pontotoc finished fifth. Swimmers Emily Stegall, Reannon Hicks, Kori Grace Ware, and Hallie McDonald swam a combined time of 2.27:88. (Oxford finished first at 1.56:84.
In Event 3, the girls’ 200 yard freestyle, Riley Stanford finished thirteenth, with a time of 2.53:72. (Oxford’s Cole Olyer won at 2.03:90.)
In Event 5, the girls’ 200 yard individual medley, Cori Grace Ware finished tenth, with a time of 3.05:01. (Tupelo’s Mary Lawson Lesley won at 2.21:94).
In Event 7, the girls’ 50 yard freestyle, Reannon Hicks finished tenth, with a time of 30.11. (Oxford’s Julia Dennis won at 23.04).
In Event 8, the boys’ 50 yard freestyle, Jacob Vickery finished twenty-first, at 28.62. (Oxford’s Charles Byars won at 22.80).
In Event 11, the girls’ 100 yard freestyle, Pontotoc’s top three finishers included Hallie McDonald, nineteenth place, at 1.13:12, Kylie Burchfield, 1.13.25, and Emily Stegall, twenty-third, 1.14:98.
In overall meet scores the Pontotoc ladies finished seventh. (Oxford won).
Coach Zach Gory was encouraged by what he saw in the pool.
“I was pleased with JaDariya Williams’ performance in the 50 free,” said Gory. (She finished thirty-fourth, with a time of 33.42) . “She is a freshman. I look less at her overall placing and more at her times compared to previous performances. We try to instill a growth mindset. That time is her fastest yet. The growth is where I’m most pleased.”
The coach and his swimmers found a silver lining amid the storm clouds.
“It’s also nice to see four of our girls swim under 1:16 on the 100 free,” said Gory. “They’re making my job hard, picking the top four for a relay team! That depth is what’s making us so competitive in class 1. Excited to be back in Tupelo Tuesday.”